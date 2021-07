eDreams ODIGEO expands its leading flight content platform through strategic technology agreement with Travelport

JFrog announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Vdoo Connected Trust in a cash and stock-based deal valued at approximately $300 million. JFrog has accelerated its efforts to provide security offering to support DevOps users as they respond to the disruption in the market for continuous software delivery. As part of the JFrog Platform, Vdoo will accelerate JFrog’s vision of becoming the company behind all software updates and creating a world of Liquid Software by expanding its end-to-end DevOps Platform offering, providing holistic security from the development environment all the way to edges, IoT and devices.