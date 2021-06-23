Sustainable tourism critical in restoring the Galapagos, following Leonardo DiCaprio’s $43 m. pledge

Tourism is slowly and steadily getting back on its feet with the gradual relaxation of COVID-19 norms across the world. Recent reports indicate that flight and hotel bookings have been increasing steadily, especially to popular tourist destinations in the US and Europe. The global travel and hospitality industries are finally optimistic of a quick recovery after having borne the brunt of the abrupt stop in tourism for more than a year. While pre-COVID, most popular destinations were reeling with issues of over-tourism – degrading environment, pressure on infrastructure, even generating a negative experience for tourists and residents alike in some cases – the past year witnessed under-tourism, tremendously impacting the global tourism economy. This situation has encouraged industry stakeholders to develop strategies to balance the two extremes in the future. Policy and destination management is therefore gaining momentum as a middle ground to effectively support the tourism sector.