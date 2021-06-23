Concepció by Nobis, now open

With its laidback charm, abundance of culture and easy duality of sea and city, it’s no wonder that the Nobis group chose Palma as the location for its first property outside Scandinavia. Opened this June in the Mallorcan capital, Concepció by Nobis brings together the Swedish brand’s signature Scandi style with a sophisticated Spanish charm, both played out in a historic building that is located on the border of the city’s Old Town. Home to just 31 guestrooms, Concepció by Nobis is as much a spot in which for people to socialize in as it is an intimate place to stay, as witnessed in the property’s flow of open spaces that include a restaurant, bar and lounge, rooms for meetings and events, and a standout pool and terrace area. With an elevated design concept by long-time architecture partner Wingårdhs, and frequent recognition of local craft and artisans, this new hub promises to excite.