Carnival Corporation announces initial 2030 sustainability goals

Corsair Partnering Corporation (the "Company"), a blank check company sponsored by an affiliate of Corsair Capital, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "CORS.U" beginning on July 1, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on NYSE under the symbols "CORS" and "CORS WS," respectively. The offering is expected to close on July 6, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.