Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Carnival Corporation announces initial 2030 sustainability goals

By Tatiana Rokou
TravelDailyNews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI – Carnival Corporation & plc announced its initial set of 2030 sustainability goals, as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and compliance throughout its global operations. Following the achievement of its 2020 sustainability goals, Carnival Corporation has established new sustainability goals for 2030 and aspirations for 2050,...

www.traveldailynews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnival Cruise#Sustainable Tourism#Cruise Ships#Carnival Corporation#Lng#Sustainability Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
United NationsNature.com

Switching gears for the sustainable development goals

In the face of an on-going global pandemic and the growing urgency of climate change, the challenge of building an equitable and sustainable world has never been greater. Thus, now more than ever, we want to support and highlight research efforts made at attaining the UN sustainable development goals. In...
Animalsblooloop.com

WAZA announces sustainability webinar series

The World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA), the global alliance of regional associations, national federations, and institutions, will be presenting a new webinar series dedicated to sustainability. The series will kick off on 14 July at 3 pm CEST with a webinar celebrating Plastic Free July. This global movement...
Businessmartechseries.com

Salesforce Announces Issuance of Inaugural Sustainability Bond

Proceeds from $1 Billion offering to support investments in innovative projects that address global climate, equality and other social challenges. Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced the pricing of its inaugural Sustainability Bond offering, totaling $1 billion, which was part of a $8 billion underwritten public offering of senior notes.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Corsair Partnering Corporation Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

Corsair Partnering Corporation (the "Company"), a blank check company sponsored by an affiliate of Corsair Capital, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "CORS.U" beginning on July 1, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on NYSE under the symbols "CORS" and "CORS WS," respectively. The offering is expected to close on July 6, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Enbridge announces closing of Sustainability Linked Bond Financing

CALGARY, AB, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) announced the closing of its inaugural Sustainability Linked Bond ("SLB"). As part of a larger US$1.5 billion financing, the Company issued a US$1 billion 12-year term senior note which is consistent with our recently published SLB Framework, incorporating emissions and inclusion goals into the financing terms. The SLB carries a coupon of 2.5%. Enbridge also closed a 30-year US$500 million term senior note issuance with a coupon of 3.4%.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

4 Simple-But-Hard Keys To Substantive Corporate Sustainability

The global pandemic and its lingering effects on supply chains around the world have forced companies to rethink business risk. As company leaders take a step back and look at how to make their supply chains more flexible, they also have a once-in-a-career opportunity to make environmental risk a core part of the risk equation.
EnvironmentTree Hugger

Target's Sustainability Goals Include Going Net-Zero

From in-store vertical farming to investments in electric vehicle charging, U.S. retail giant Target has already made some not insignificant moves toward a cleaner way of doing business. These efforts may have been inspired by founder, George Draper Dayton who, according to a company press release, was espousing some fairly warm fuzzy words about corporate responsibility nearly 90 years ago:
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Cabot Corporation Releases 2020 Sustainability Report

Cabot Corporation (CBT) - Get Report today published its 2020 Sustainability Report as part of the company's ongoing commitment to its sustainability strategy. The report highlights Cabot's progress toward its 2025 Sustainability Goals as well as various sustainability initiatives. In 2020, Cabot expanded its sustainability efforts to include an assessment...
EconomyGreenBiz

A long way to go: Meeting 2025 sustainable packaging goals

If global plastics production continues under business as usual, the world will mismanage 7.7 gigatons of plastics over the next 20 years, according to new research from Google. To put that number into perspective, 7.7 gigatons is equal to 16 times the weight of the entire human population on earth today, Mike Werner, Google’s lead for circular economy, told participants in a breakout session at GreenBiz Group’s Circularity 2021.
Businessmartechseries.com

Sprinklr Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

Sprinklr, the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced the closing of its initial public offering. Sprinklr’s Class A common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “CXM.”. Marketing Technology News: Ignite2Lead Announces Innovative Marketing-Solutions To Support Smaller Companies. An...
EnvironmentSouthwest Times Record

Averitt recognized for sustainability initiatives targeting food industry

Averitt Express has been named to the 2021 Top Green Providers List by Food Logistics, an industry trade publication. The list recognizes companies that offer products or services that illustrate exemplary environmental stewardship in promoting sustainability. Averitt continually seeks innovative solutions and technologies to reduce its carbon footprint within the...
TrafficStreetInsider.com

Bussr Joins BMW Foundation and MIT Global Sustainability Initiative

SINGAPORE, Jun 26, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - - Singapore-based transport disruptor Bussr is joining the BMW Foundation and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to participate in their global mobility and sustainability initiatives. The initiative will kick start with a global workshop panel of cross-sectoral leaders on June 23. The...
Financial Reportsbreakingtravelnews.com

Carnival Corporation reports $2.1bn loss for second quarter

Carnival Corporation has reported a net loss of $2.1 billion the second quarter of 2021. The group ended the period with $9.3 billion of cash and short-term investments, however, which the company believes is sufficient liquidity to return to full cruise operations. Cash burn rate in the first half of...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Corporate Update: FuelPositive Initiatives Progressing As Planned

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- FuelPositive Corporation (TSX.V: NHHH) ( OTCMKTS: NHHHF ) ("FuelPositive" or the "Company") is issuing the following update to share the status of the company and its various initiatives. "With extensive incoming shareholder inquiries over the last several weeks, we felt...
Businesschaindrugreview.com

Rite Aid issues third annual corporate sustainability report

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Rite Aid has published its third annual corporate sustainability report, detailing the company’s enhanced Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy. The report introduces four key pillars underpinning Rite Aid’s sustainability efforts: building a thriving planet, thriving business, thriving workplace and thriving community. “As a health care...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Northern Lights Acquisition Corporation Announces Pricing Of $100,000,000 Initial Public Offering

Denver, CO, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Northern Lights Acquisition Corporation (the "Company") announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 10,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") and will begin trading tomorrow, Thursday, June 24, 2021, under the ticker symbol "NLITU". Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable and will trade. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, shares of the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "NLIT" and "NLITW" respectively.
EnvironmentTrendHunter.com

Sustainable Retail Goals

Target revealed a new list of environmental and equity goals that it tries to achieve over the next two decades, with the launch of a new initiative named "Target Forward." As part of the new Target Forward inactive, the company will attempt to make 100% of its private-label products to be "designed for a circular future," before the year 2040. This will include producing more products that are recyclable, durable and also sustainably sourced.
EnvironmentPosted by
TheStreet

Coway Continues The ESG Initiatives For A Sustainable Future

SEOUL, South Korea, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway Co., Ltd. announced its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitments in line with South Korea's 2050 carbon neutrality goals. As a leading environmental home appliances company, Coway pledged to follow an ESG framework that would minimize the impact of its business...

Comments / 0

Community Policy