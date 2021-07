The American Express Platinum Card is generally considered one of the top premium travel cards on the market, thanks to its endless number of benefits, unique perks, and ability to earn Membership Rewards Points. This happens to be a great time to sign up for the card with the targeted 125,000 point offers that people can get right now. In our Amex Platinum benefits guide, I will discuss the over 40 unique perks of your American Express Platinum card. This will particularly helpful for the slew of new cardholders who just signed up, as well as the many changes in perks & benefits recently.