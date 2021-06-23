Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Pyramid Hotel Group promotes John Hamilton to Executive Vice President of Business Development

By Vicky Karantzavelou
TravelDailyNews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON - Pyramid Hotel Group, a leading, worldwide hotel management company, announced the promotion of John Hamilton to executive vice president of business development. In his new position, he will play an increased role overseeing the company’s new management assignments, acquisitions and business developments as it seeks to double its portfolio within the next three to five years.

www.traveldailynews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Development#Hotel Management#Carnival Hotels Resorts#Doubletree Hotels#Laventhol Horwath#The University Of Nevada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Indiahotelnewsresource.com

The Indian Hotels Company Limited Creates New Leadership Roles And Announces Appointments

The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), announced three strategic leadership roles, which will sharpen focus on customer centricity, drive diversity and inclusion and institutionalize owner/partner engagement. Mr. Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL, said, “We have identified three Strategic Areas to create sustainable competitive advantages and build...
Cook County, ILprogressivegrocer.com

Schnucks Names New Executive Vice President

Schnuck Markets Inc. has a new senior executive to lead the company through its next stage of transformation. The company announced that Ted Schnuck has been named the company’s EVP, supermarkets, effective in October. Ted is a fourth generation member of the Schnuck family and great grandson of company founder Anna Donovan Schnuck. He is currently VP, Fresh, where he leads the meat, seafood, produce, floral, bakery and deli merchandising areas, with an emphasis on ensuring that stores offer a relevant assortment of fresh, quality foods while providing easy, affordable and convenient meal solutions.
Businessaithority.com

Vobile Group Limited Names Masaaki Matsuzawa President of Strategy and Investments; Serving as an Executive Director on the Board

Vobile Group Limited, a global leader in SaaS services for online video content protection and monetization, announced that Masaaki Matsuzawa, a media and investment banking executive with a career spanning 20 years at the National Basketball Association (NBA) and Goldman Sachs, has been named President of Strategy and Investments. Additionally, he has been elected to the Board of Directors, serving as an Executive Director. He will be leading Vobile’s global strategy, investments, capital markets and investor relations functions.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

Schnucks Names Ted Schnuck Executive Vice President, Supermarkets; Dave Peacock, President And Chief Operating Officer, Returns To Board Of Directors

ST. LOUIS - Schnuck Markets, Inc. today announced Ted Schnuck has been named the company’s Executive Vice President, Supermarkets. Dave Peacock, President and Chief Operating Officer since May 2017, will transition back to the company’s Board of Directors in October, following his acceptance of a new role with Continental Grain Company. After a successful career outside of Schnucks, including time with Bain & Company, strategy work with Beam Suntory and brand management at Procte Continue Reading
Businessmartechseries.com

Leading Independent Insurance Marketing Organization Introduces New Parent Brand, North American Insurance Services, and Promotes New Vice Presidents to its Sales Executive Leadership Team.

North American Insurance Services positions itself for Significant Growth and Industry Leadership. North American Insurance Services is the new parent company of North American Life Plans, North American Health Plans, and North American Advisors. The new corporate brand incorporates almost 15 years of experience and expertise in the insurance industry from its founder and Chairman of the Board, Eugene Woznicki and its President, Andy Dastur, CLU, CFP. It also positions the company to continue the explosive growth of the NALP, NAHP, and NAA divisions.
BusinessTravelDailyNews.com

Teneo names hospitality Veteran Gary Murakami Vice President of Sales and Industry Relations

EDEN PRAIRIE, MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Responding to the challenges of a vastly changing business world, Teneo Hospitality Group has appointed seasoned meetings and hotel industry leader, Gary Murakami, GTP, GLP, CMP, CMM, DES, as Vice President of Sales and Industry Relations. In this newly created role, Mr. Murakami will be responsible for building awareness of Teneo’s transformative plans for the future across the global meetings, events and travel industries. Based in San Francisco, Murakami will develop and leverage his extensive corporate, association and intermediary/third party relationships from the West Coast and international markets, as Teneo continues its global growth initiatives. Mr. Murakami will assume primary responsibility for sales originating from the West Coast markets.
Omaha, NEstrictlybusinessomaha.com

Darin Cielocha Joins Farris Engineering as New Business Development Executive

Darin Cielocha Joins Farris Engineering as New Business Development Executive. Farris Engineering (www.farris-usa.com) welcomes Darin Cielocha as new business development executive. With over 27 years of construction industry experience that spans across the U.S. and Canada, Cielocha brings a proven track record to the Farris Engineering team. Cielocha holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration & Marketing from University of Nebraska – Lincoln. His professional experience includes working for global and Midwest-based companies and has managed accounts/clients that have generated over $25 million in annual revenues.
EconomyPosted by
The Press

loanDepot Names George Brady Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer as the Company Further Advances Technological Innovation of the Mortgage Lending Industry

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE: LDI) ("loanDepot" or the "Company"), the nonbank lending innovator that is using its proprietary mello® technology to transform the mortgage industry, today announced the appointment of George Brady as Chief Digital Officer, effective July 6th. Brady will oversee all...
Real EstateDaily Journal of Commerce

BPM’s Schlosser promoted to vice president

BPM Real Estate Group has promoted its longtime commercial real estate manager, Rhonda Schlosser, to vice president of commercial assets. She is responsible for the management of nearly 900,000 square feet of office space in six buildings. Schlosser also will play a critical role as Block 216 comes online in 2023, when BPM will have more than 1 million square feet of office space in its portfolio. Schlosser joined BPM in April 2018 after amassing nearly 20 years of experience in commercial real estate management and finance. She has a bachelor’s degree from Western Oregon University.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

John Broglio Promoted to Trident Systems Incorporated President

FAIRFAX, Va. (PRWEB) July 01, 2021. Mr. John Broglio replaced Trident founder Nick Karangelen who retired last week after 36 years as President. Mr. Karangelen will remain as Trident’s Chairman and passed on company leadership and senior executive decision-making responsibilities to Mr. Broglio. After serving in the U.S. Submarine Force...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Associated Press

Stilla Technologies Strengthens Executive Team with Appointment of Matthew Grow, PhD, to Vice President Global Marketing and Commercial Operations

Stilla Technologies, the company innovating the next generation of digital PCR solutions for life science research and clinical diagnostics, today announced the appointment of Matthew Grow, PhD, to Vice President of Global Marketing and Commercial Operations. Trained as a molecular biologist, Dr. Grow brings over 25 years of experience in biological research and commercial management to Stilla during a time of dynamic growth for the company and for digital PCR, which is transforming the fields of genomics and genetic analysis.
AgricultureBusiness Insider

Mr. Casper Kaastra appointed Chief Executive Officer of Sollio Agriculture and Executive Vice-President of Sollio Cooperative Group

MONTREAL, June 30, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Pascal Houle, Chief Operating Officer of Sollio Cooperative Group, is pleased to announce the appointment of Casper Kaastra as Chief Executive Officer of Sollio Agriculture and Executive Vice-President of Sollio Cooperative Group. A member of the Sollio Agriculture team since 2014 and currently General Manager of the crop production sector, Mr. Kaastra will start his new role on July 5 and join Sollio Cooperative Group's Executive Committee. As an outstanding strategic manager, he will be responsible for continuing Sollio Agriculture's growth in line with the strategic plan.
BusinessSFGate

Prabhat Mishra Promoted to Vice President of Finance at YES

YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.), a leading manufacturer of process equipment for semiconductor advanced packaging, life sciences, and “More-than-Moore” applications, today announced that Prabhat Mishra will be the company’s new Vice President of Finance. “Prabhat joined the company in August of 2019 as our Head of Finance,” said Ramakanth Alapati,...
Softwareaithority.com

Extreme Reach Payroll Solutions Promotes Gilbert Galvan to VP of Residuals & Business Development

Extreme Reach Payroll Solutions, provider of modern payroll and accounting for TV and film productions, announced the promotion of Gilbert Galvan to Vice President of Residuals & Business Development. In this expanded role, he will lead the development of new technology to enhance the team’s innovative software that simplifies production payroll and the payment of residuals.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Ingersoll Rand Names Elizabeth Meloy Hepding as Senior Vice President, Business Development and Kate Keene as Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Talent, and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, is pleased to appoint two company executive leadership positions. Elizabeth “Liz” Meloy Hepding is named senior vice president, business development, and Kate Keene is promoted to senior vice president, human resources, talent, and diversity, equity and inclusion. Both Hepding and Keene will report to Vicente Reynal, president and chief executive officer of Ingersoll Rand, as part of his executive leadership team and be based in Davidson, N.C.
Businessbusinessobserverfl.com

Manufacturer promotes senior executive to division president

SARASOTA — Helios Technologies Inc announced the appointment of Jason Morgan to the position of president, cartridge valve technology. Helios is a leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, according to a press release. It's the parent company over what once was the brand Sun Hydraulics.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Ault Global Holdings Names Christopher K. Wu Executive Vice President of Alternative Investments of the Company and as the President of Ault Alliance, Inc., a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 24, 2021-- Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (the “ Company ”), announced it has hired Christopher K. Wu to fill the new position of Executive Vice President of Alternative Investments of the Company and the President of Ault Alliance, Inc., one of the Company’s wholly owned subsidiaries. Mr. Wu will report to the Company’s CEO, William B. Horne.

Comments / 0

Community Policy