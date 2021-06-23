Qatar Airways to operate double-daily flights to Lagos
DOHA, QATAR - In response to high demand, Qatar Airways has increased its service to Nigeria’s financial centre, Lagos, to two daily flights starting from 1 July 2021. Operated by state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliner featuring 22 seats in Business Class and 232 seats in Economy Class, this frequency increase will offer passengers even more flexibility to travel on board with the highest standards of hygiene measures and to enjoy a seamless travel experience on board at Hamad International Airport.www.traveldailynews.com