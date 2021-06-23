Will Gandalf or Any of the Original Lord of the Rings Characters Be in The War of the Rohirrim Anime Movie?

EpicStream Writer has loved fantasy books and films since she was a child, which prompted her to study a Masters in Fantasy Literature and make some magic with words. With The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim upon us, fans have already begun speculating. As the newest addition to the Lord of the Rings franchise is going to be an anime movie, directed by Kenji Kamiyama, we know we cannot expect any of our favorite actors to make an appearance, but this is not to say that fans don’t wonder if they are going to see animated reimaginings of favorite characters. So, will Gandalf, or any other characters from the original book and film trilogy make it to The War of the Rohirrim?