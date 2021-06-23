Post-pandemic megatrends unearthed in latest m1nd-set research

This is an exciting time of liberation and hope as people are vaccinated, U.S. infection rates are dropping and the people are anxious to resume their activities. Individuals are re-evaluating what they want their professional and personal world to look like. And current trends show that workers are increasingly exercises their options to find new places to work. The focus will be on more individual values-based choices which will impact where employees want to work, brands they want to buy and people they want to associate with.