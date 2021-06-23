Post-pandemic megatrends unearthed in latest m1nd-set research
The research introduces a range of new consumer trends that are affecting shopper behaviour and highlights, several of which will be specific to the travel retail sector. According to Swiss research agency m1nd-set, some of the mega trends already emerging include an increased migration of price-sensitive shoppers to online marketplaces, enhanced tracking of human behaviour both physical and online, with more advanced analytics and targeting technology leading to greater personalisation, an increase in contactless shopping experiences as well as a greater focus on zero-waste production and more sustainable consumption practices.www.traveldailynews.com