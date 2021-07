For digital nomads working and traveling around the world, Mexico seemingly has it all. Extremely affordable living costs, incredible year-round weather, and plenty of adventure and dreamy destinations to explore. Whether you’re a seasoned remote worker or are just getting started, you may be curious about what the land of tequila and tacos has to offer for digital nomads. That’s where we come in to help. Keep reading to learn more about the benefits of living in the sun-soaked country of Mexico, along with some of its best digital nomad-friendly locations.