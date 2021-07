June 23 in Northwest General Fishing & The Outdoors #1. Hey folks , me and the wife will be going to Keaton Beach in mid Aug to camp for a few days. Will be staying at the Old Pavilion Campground. I will be taking my boat but Ive never been there before so I need some info like where can I get bait , beer , ice and stuff like that. Also any clues of where to fish would be great ! Figure to do a little scalloping while there too. Think its going to be a fun trip !