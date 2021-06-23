CTM announces new global structure to drive growth

DUBLIN, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Out of Home Advertising Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Digital Out of Home Advertising market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.35% over the forecast period to reach a market size of US$33.372 billion in 2026 from US$16.750 billion in 2019.Digital out-of-home media, or DOOH media, refers to digital media that appear in environments accessible to the public. This includes digital billboards and outdoor signage, as well as networks of screens found in businesses like malls and healthcare providers. DOOH is a broad category, so you can find it pretty much everywhere. Head over to the nearest commercial district and you'll likely find large digital billboards, small digital signboards, and even little TV screens used to serve up content. All of these are examples of DOOH. In practice, these displays are mostly like the static billboards and signs that have existed for centuries. However, since digital displays can allow for moving images and interactivity, they are a lot more flexible. The movement also has a much easier time capturing the eye, meaning DOOH has far more potential to make an impact.