Opera Review: Opera Theatre's 'New Works, Bold Voices Lab' showcases the future of opera
Opera Theatre of St. Louis presented “New Works, Bold Voices Lab,” in rotation with the company’s other shows through June 20th. The three new short pieces successfully bring opera into more contemporary eras. Written in English, with topically relevant themes, the three operas were created, or finished, during the pandemic. Conductor Daniela Candillari and director James Robinson guide audiences through the fresh, invigorating and at times inspiring short operas.kdhx.org