K-9 Vetti of the Longmont Police Department is set to retire this month after nearly six years on the force. Vetti is a Belgian Malinois who was purchased by the department in March, 2015. She was handpicked by Sgt. Tim Madigan of the Longmont Police Department and Sgt. Brian Hemplemann of the Westminster Police Department because of the skill set she demonstrated, Madigan said.