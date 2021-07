As I am sure many of you saw the 5 star DE from Alabama announced that he will be making his college decision on July 8th, which is his mother's birthday. I am not going to bother anyone over the holiday weekend; however, Clemson was in a good spot as of two weeks ago and he still planned on making it to the Cookout. However, I have heard, but yet to confirm, that he has made one or two trips to Bama this month. Again can not confirm that right now. Honestly would not be surprised if it is Clemson or Bama right now, would be a little surprised if it is UGA not a lot of confidence on their end.