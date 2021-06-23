Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Janssen Vaccine: What We Know and What We Don't

By The Conversation
Entrepreneur
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. This story originally appeared on The Conversation. By María Milan García , Complutense University of Madrid. The path to achieving group immunity against COVID-19 does not stop finding stones to avoid. After...

www.entrepreneur.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coronavirus Vaccine#Spanish#Ai#Ema#The Johnson Johnson#Rna#European#British#South African#Brazilian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
Country
Spain
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
FDA
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
Related
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Johnson & Johnson, This Is How Long You're Actually Protected

In April, Pfizer and Moderna released studies that showed both company's vaccines continue to provide strong protection from COVID for at least six months after full vaccination. Meanwhile, people who received the Johnson & Johnson jab have been waiting patiently to hear if their protection from the virus wains over time. Now, two months after Pfizer and Moderna published their findings, Johnson & Johnson just released a statement citing new research about the ongoing effectiveness of its vaccine.
Medical & BiotechBoston Herald

Johnson & Johnson vaccine protects against Delta variant, company announces

Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot coronavirus vaccine triggers strong protection against the Delta variant, which is more contagious and spreading quickly across the globe, the company announced Thursday. “We believe that our vaccine offers durable protection against COVID-19 and elicits neutralizing activity against the Delta variant. This adds to the robust...
PharmaceuticalsVice

Everything You Need to Know About Novavax, the New COVID Vaccine

Forget what you knew about the Pfizer gang and Moderna bros; there’s a new vax in town: Novavax. While it’s yet to be approved, the hype around it is growing. Scientists believe the vaccine, which uses more traditional vax technology than the newly approved mRNA shots, may hold the key to reducing vaccine hesitancy, and be more easily distributable around the world.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This One Vaccine, Get a Booster Now, Virus Expert Warns

The rollout of vaccines has helped drop the national daily average of new COVID cases in the U.S. over the past six months. But as time passes, experts and officials have begun to question when booster shots will be needed to make sure they can still protect against the virus. The recent arrival and spread of the Delta variant—which is believed to be 60 percent more transmissible than the contagious Alpha variant—has increased pressure on the situation, with some officials concerned that new outbreaks could soon hit areas with low vaccination rates. But according to Angela Rasmussen, PhD, a virus expert and research scientist with the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization (VIDO), anyone who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will likely need a booster shot as soon as possible.
HealthAOL Corp

Should people get a Pfizer 'booster' shot after receiving Johnson & Johnson? Experts weigh in.

As experts warn that some regions of the U.S. may be susceptible to "dense outbreaks" of the coronavirus Delta variant, some doctors are suggesting that individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine consider getting a shot of Pfizer or Moderna as a "booster." The advice coincides with research showing that Moderna's and Pfizer's vaccines, which rely on messenger RNA, may provide "lasting immunity."
IndustryPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Johnson & Johnson Is Trashing 60 Million Doses of Its COVID Vaccine

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) hasn't become the major player in the COVID-19 vaccine market that many expected it to be, in large part because of manufacturing issues at a contractor's facility. Now, those issues have become even worse, and the Food and Drug Administration has told the healthcare giant that it must discard 60 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines may provide coronavirus protection for years: Study

Pfizer and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines may provide protection lasting for years, a new study says. The study, which monitored 41 healthy participants from the St. Louis metropolitan area who received both doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine over several weeks, found germinal center B cells, or structures where mature cells mutate their antibody genes during a normal immune response to an infection, that "remained at or near their peak frequency 15 weeks after immunization in 8 of the 10 participants sampled at that time point." The study also noted that "antigen-specific GC B cells have been found to persist for at least one year."
IndustryWHEC TV-10

FDA adds myocarditis and pericarditis warning to Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines

(NBCNC) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has added a warning to the fact sheets for the two mRNA coronavirus vaccines about a rare risk for heart inflammation. The FDA says it added the update Friday following "an extensive review" of information by an advisory committee to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Calls rise for FDA to fully approve COVID-19 vaccines

Calls are rising from some experts for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to move faster to fully approve the COVID-19 vaccines, in what could be a key step to address vaccine hesitancy. As the vaccination rate lags, with the country on pace to miss President Biden ’s goal of...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
PharmaceuticalsSlate

Why You Might Want a Booster Shot if You Got the J&J Vaccine

Earlier this week, Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the University of Saskatchewan, got a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine. Previously, she’d received a dose of the single-shot vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson. But she was watching the delta variant spread in the U.K.—and knew a single-dose vaccine wasn’t as effective against the coronavirus as it could be. So she topped up her protection with a dose from Pfizer.
Public HealthWebMD

FDA to Add Heart Warning to Some COVID-19 Vaccines

June 24, 2021 -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is adding a warning to the fact sheets for the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccines as medical experts continue to investigate cases of heart inflammation, which are rare but are more likely to occur in young men and teen boys.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Medical Daily

Restart Of The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine: A Doctor Explains Why Benefits Far Outweigh Risks

Editor’s Note: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration lifted the pause on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on April 23, 2021, but the labels and fact sheets given to patients will carry a warning about the exceedingly low risk of developing blood clots. Also, close monitoring of the J&J vaccine along with the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines that were given emergency use authorization will continue. Dr. William Petri, an infectious-disease physician and immunologist at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, explains this development and why the agencies decided that the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh the risks.
ScienceTexarkana Gazette

VACCINE FEARS | Part 3: How do the COVID-19 vaccines work?

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the third story in a five-part series on COVID-19 vaccine safety and hesitancy that first appeared in one of the Gazette's sister newspapers, the Chattanooga Times Free Press. You can find links to the other parts of the series at the end of this story. Misconceptions...