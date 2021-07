NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. Costbucket a black owned company, launches an inventory management solution to improve business profitability through product costing and improved sales price setting. The software is designed for small and medium size companies and it provides them with a full end to end solution that tracks products from purchase orders (suppliers) to storage, conversion into finished goods then sales to customers. The software is cloud based while the POS runs on their POS terminals which supports Stripe giving merchants the freedom to remotely manage their business and track reports in real time.