Joel Caston wins Ward 7 ANC representative seat while incarcerated at DC Jail

This article was first published by DCist on June 16. There’s a new elected official in D.C. — and he lives inside the D.C. Jail. Joel Caston won an unprecedented election on Tuesday for a seat on a Ward 7 Advisory Neighborhood Commission, besting four other candidates who are also incarcerated in the jail. Caston received 48 votes, or 33% of the 142 votes that were cast — all but one of them by residents of the jail.