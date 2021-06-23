Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Joel Caston wins Ward 7 ANC representative seat while incarcerated at DC Jail

By Martin Austermuhle
streetsensemedia.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was first published by DCist on June 16. There’s a new elected official in D.C. — and he lives inside the D.C. Jail. Joel Caston won an unprecedented election on Tuesday for a seat on a Ward 7 Advisory Neighborhood Commission, besting four other candidates who are also incarcerated in the jail. Caston received 48 votes, or 33% of the 142 votes that were cast — all but one of them by residents of the jail.

www.streetsensemedia.org
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anc#Anc#Dcist#The D C Council#Iraa#Doc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Sha'Carri Richardson suspension prompts outrage

The suspension over a positive marijuana test of United States star sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, who was set to represent the country in the 100-meter dash in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, has prompted a wave of sharp criticism over how the drug is viewed. Richardson’s positive test for marijuana was formally...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...