The effect of COVID-19 and other environmental forces on the tourism industry and its strategic goals

The tourism industry has experienced significant losses due to the pandemic. Historically, the problems related to easily contagious diseases always have their influence on the market economy. So, as a result of public fear factor and official restrictions, travel as a practice became less demanded today, as it obviously carries health and life-threatening risks. Overall, the world environment has changed radically, so most of the businesses affected by the pandemic need to establish new strategies to preserve customers and their place in the market. Thus, to reduce the customers' fear and anxiety, they need to bring health and safety measures and distribute the correct messages.