Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The Ending of Awake Netflix Movie Explained

epicstream.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. A new Netflix movie has been boggling the minds of the viewers as the sci-fi thriller film Awake would literally make you think about what happened in the end. In a world where everyone suddenly stopped sleeping, the mystery unfolds as the daughter of Jill Adams, Matilda, remained to be the only one who can shut her eyes and doze off.

epicstream.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Jason Leigh
Person
Gina Rodriguez
Person
Barry Pepper
Person
Gil Bellows
Person
Ariana Greenblatt
Person
Frances Fisher
Person
Finn Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Awake#Medic#U S Army#Epicstream
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

The movie that was a flop when it was released and is now all the rage on Netflix

The streaming service Netflix adds different productions every month, and although in recent years they have bet more on original content, they also make room for films from other production companies, such as Deadly Machines. This Universal Pictures film was released in 2018 and It was not well received by critics or viewers, but now it is back with everything.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Gerard Butler Movie Has Been Dominating Netflix All Week

Back in the summer of 2013, most analysts were expecting the battle of ‘Die Hard in the White House’ movies to be comfortably won by White House Down. After all, director Roland Emmerich boasted a proven track record for helming mega budget blockbusters that did major business at the box office, and he had two big stars in the lead roles with Jamie Foxx and Channing Tatum. Olympus Has Fallen, meanwhile, hailed from the solid but unspectacular Antoine Fuqua, with the action hero/president combo filled by Gerard Butler and Aaron Eckhart.
MoviesPopculture

Netflix's New Hitman Thriller Is Its Fourth-Most-Watched Movie Right Now

Netflix recently dropped a new hitman thriller, and it is currently the streaming service's fourth-most-watched movie. The movie is titled Xtreme, and it is described as a "fast-paced and action-packed thriller" about a "retired hitman who, "along with his sister and a troubled teen, takes revenge on his lethal stepbrother." The film stars Teo Garcia, Oscar Jaenade, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Oscar Casas, Andrea Duro, Juan Diego and Luis Zahera, among others.
TV ShowsPosted by
BGR.com

This mind-bending thriller on Netflix just rocketed to #1 on the charts

One of the most-watched shows on Netflix right is not a “Netflix” show at all. It’s actually Manifest, a just-canceled NBC drama series about passengers on a turbulent plane flight who end up landing years after their plane took off — only to find that the world has seemed to fast-forward, presuming them all dead and gone for years. It’s a trippy, mind-bending premise for a show that also represents the kind of creative risk that the legacy networks such as NBC don’t experiment with often enough. And right on cue, following Netflix now streaming two of the show’s three seasons,...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

One Of Tom Hanks’ Best Movies Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Paul Greengrass has a lot to answer for, with mid-2000s action cinema developing an obsession with the shaky cam techniques he utilized phenomenally after replacing Doug Liman at the helm of The Bourne Supremacy. It lent the proceedings an air of urgency and atmosphere, but a Best Director nomination for his subsequent directorial effort United 93 showed that his signature visual style worked just as well in the realm of the nail-biting true-life dramatic thriller.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Beau Bridges Join Queen Latifah in Netflix Thriller ‘End of the Road’

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges of The Fast and the Furious franchise and Beau Bridges are boarding the Netflix thriller End of the Road. Queen Latifah was earlier announced to star as Brenda, a recent widow who, after losing her job, drives her family cross-country to start a new life. In the New Mexico desert, cut off from help, they must learn to fight back when they become the targets of a mysterious killer.
TV SeriesPopculture

Has 'Manifest' Been Canceled Despite Netflix Debut?

NBC's Manifest has a big Thursday. Not only did the Season 4 finale air, but the first two seasons were made available on Netflix. However, the future of the science fiction drama remains as in flux as the show's central mystery about Montego Air Flight 828. NBC has not renewed or canceled the show for a fifth season yet.
TV & VideosPosted by
BGR.com

A new Netflix true crime movie is so devastating, people can’t finish watching it

Here’s the thing about the new Netflix true crime movie Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey (which is not available as of the time of this writing on Netflix in the US, but is available to watch in the US via video on demand). This movie, about the horrific kidnapping and rape of a teenage girl in the 1980s by a serial killer in Florida, is so traumatizing that merely reading the Wikipedia summary of the movie is enough to leave you in a horrified daze. It’s not only because of what this young girl went through at the hands...
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Netflix’s new edge-of-your-seat action thriller jumped to #1 on the charts

It can sometimes be difficult to predict which new releases on Netflix will have the biggest impact on the service’s top 10 list, but maybe we should’ve guessed that an action movie with Taken star Liam Neeson would take off. Shortly after hitting Netflix last Friday, The Ice Road shot straight up to the top of the charts and remains there as of Monday afternoon. If you want to know what exactly everyone is talking about at work, you might want to stream it this week. Today’s Top Deal Prime Day’s #1 smart home gadget is back on sale — plus, get a...
TV & VideosPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

You’re Running Out of Time to Binge These Shows on Netflix

If you been looking for a good show or movie to binge-watch, there's no time better than now, as these titles are leaving Netflix in the coming weeks. Netflix is always adding and removing movies and shows, due to licensing rights. It makes, but it also creates a surge of people being gravitated to those shows solely based on the fact that they feel like it's their only chance to watch it before it disappears into the void. We're halfway through June and looking ahead at July, there's a lot of titles that are leaving Netflix.
TV & Videosidropnews.com

Here’s Everything New Coming to (and Leaving) Netflix This July

Netflix is coming in hot this July with a ton of new movies, original series, and more for you to enjoy while you’re relaxing near the A/C. You’ll see many older favorites as well, like Charlie’s Angels, Austin Powers, Grey’s Anatomy, and Resident Evil. But that’s certainly not all. Get excited because Outer Banks is making a triumphant return with a brand-new season. Here are all of the titles you can expect to hit Netflix in July (as well as the ones you’ll want to watch before they disappear).
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Tom Hanks Movie Was Just Added To Netflix

Take one of the greatest directors to pick up a megaphone and pair him with an actor widely lauded as one of the most talented, acclaimed and popular movie stars of the modern era, and you’re almost guaranteed a certain level of quality. Based on their reputations, then, it’s no surprise that the collaborations between Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks have almost always delivered.
TV Seriespurewow.com

Critics Can’t Stop Raving About the New #5 Show on Netflix

Finding a really good, post-apocalyptic drama (complete with villainous corpses) can be quite a challenge. Especially when it feels like there’s a plethora of mediocre shows and cliché-stuffed remakes out there (sorry, Freakish). But luckily, Netflix has gifted us with the rare gem that is Black Summer, and critics can’t stop raving about it.
TV & VideosTVOvermind

So I Married an Axe Murderer Spinoff The Pentaverate Coming to Netflix

Plenty of people have seen the movie So I Married an Axe Murderer, but how many remember the mention of The Pentaverate? The supposedly secret and shady organization composed of several extremely powerful people, as mentioned by Mike Myers’ character in the movie, is getting a spinoff on Netflix as Myers returns to flesh out the details of this supposedly secret group. Not only that, but Myers will be doing something that he and a couple of other individuals have been skilled at doing over the years, he’ll be taking on multiple characters throughout the series, as he’s expected to fill 7 roles all on his own while other famous faces such as Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, and several others join him for the experience. It’s been a while since we’ve seen Myers in anything it feels like, and honestly, that’s kind of a shame since a decade or two ago Myers was one of the funniest men alive thanks to the fame that was garnered by his Austin Powers persona. Bef9re that his fame stemmed from his time on Saturday Night Live and the two Wayne’s World movies that were an extension of a skit that came to life on SNL.
TV & VideosPosted by
Tom's Guide

What to watch on Netflix Top 10: Most popular shows

Can't figure out what to watch on Netflix? The Netflix Top 10 list (published in the app itself) reveals the most popular shows that everyone is watching on the streaming service, giving you recommendations based on what others are trying. Today, June 10, the number one spot on the Netflix...

Comments / 1

Community Policy