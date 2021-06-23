The Ending of Awake Netflix Movie Explained

Plenty of people have seen the movie So I Married an Axe Murderer, but how many remember the mention of The Pentaverate? The supposedly secret and shady organization composed of several extremely powerful people, as mentioned by Mike Myers’ character in the movie, is getting a spinoff on Netflix as Myers returns to flesh out the details of this supposedly secret group. Not only that, but Myers will be doing something that he and a couple of other individuals have been skilled at doing over the years, he’ll be taking on multiple characters throughout the series, as he’s expected to fill 7 roles all on his own while other famous faces such as Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, and several others join him for the experience. It’s been a while since we’ve seen Myers in anything it feels like, and honestly, that’s kind of a shame since a decade or two ago Myers was one of the funniest men alive thanks to the fame that was garnered by his Austin Powers persona. Bef9re that his fame stemmed from his time on Saturday Night Live and the two Wayne’s World movies that were an extension of a skit that came to life on SNL.