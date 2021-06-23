Gulf Air begins operating point to point flights beyond hub

MANAMA, KINGDOM OF BAHRAIN – Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announces the launch of point to point flights beyond its Bahrain International Airport hub allowing the airline to expand its operations to new destinations as well as extending passenger services to new markets. Gulf Air launched flights between Athens and Larnaca allowing passengers from either location to buy tickets and commute between both Mediterranean cities. Similarly, it later launched flights between Bangkok and Singapore where passengers can buy tickets to fly between both Far Eastern capitals. These flights will be available for booking and tickets will be sold on Gulf Air’s website or through travel agencies in the mentioned cities.