Vouchers for kidney donors help family members get a transplant

By Clare Wilson
New Scientist
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA voucher scheme that rewards kidney donors in the US for their altruism by letting someone they know get a kidney in future seems to be working. Since it began in 2014, 250 people have donated a kidney under the scheme and six people in need of a kidney have used their voucher for a transplant.

