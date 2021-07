Indonesia’s total Covid-19 cases nears 2 million with hospitals starting to fill up as the country grapples with the highly transmissible delta variant of the virus. The government confirmed 13,737 new cases on Sunday to bring the total to 1.99 million. Deaths have begun to pick up as the Covid-19 hospitalization rates exceed 70% in 87 cities across the country, with 371 people dying from the disease on Sunday. That’s the worst since April, according to government data.