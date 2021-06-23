Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Will Anime Ever Be in 4K?

epicstream.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpicStream Writer has loved fantasy books and films since she was a child, which prompted her to study a Masters in Fantasy Literature and make some magic with words. As advanced tv sets and settings become more affordable than ever, high quality is becoming the norm, and you don’t expect to see your favorite shows in a less than impeccable resolution. 4K, in particular, has been popularized in many new devices, but is it suitable for anything other than live-action, including anime and video games? Will anime ever be in 4K?

epicstream.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4k Tv#Animators#4k Resolution#Digital Television#Epicstream#K Blue Rays#Your Name#Shell#Perfect Blue#K Tv#Fukudanoriyuki#Epicstream
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Anime
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV & Videosflickdirect.com

Nobody 4K UHD Video Review

Emmy winner Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul, The Post, Nebraska) stars as Hutch Mansell, an underestimated and overlooked dad and husband, taking life’s indignities on the chin and never pushing back. A nobody. When two thieves break into his suburban home one night, Hutch declines to defend himself or his...
Visual ArtPhoto & Video Tuts+

Animation Elements

Cartoon animation effects are a terrific way to enhance your videos. If you're looking for just the right animation templates for your next project you're in... Subscribe below and we’ll send you a weekly email summary of all new Photo & Video tutorials. Never miss out on learning about the next big thing.
Moviescinelinx.com

Nobody (4K UHD Review)

Cast: Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, RZA, and Christopher Lloyd. Executive Producers: Derek Kolstad, Marc. S Fischer, Annie Marter, Tobey Maguire. Produced By: Kelly McCormick, David Leitch, Braden Aftergood, Bob Odenkirk, Marc Provissiero. Written By: Derek Kolstad. Directed By: Ilya Naishuller. Rating: R for strong violence and bloody images, language throughout,...
Comicsepicstream.com

Shadows House Ending Explained

EpicStream Writer has loved fantasy books and films since she was a child, which prompted her to study a Masters in Fantasy Literature and make some magic with words. Shadows House returned last weekend for its 13th and final episode. Compared to other anime, that doesn’t have much of an ending to speak of, the finale of Shadows House was pretty wholesome – though perhaps slightly convoluted, especially if you haven’t read the manga. So, what exactly happened? Bellow, we break down and explain the ending of Shadows House:
Comicsepicstream.com

Is SK8 The Infinity New Anime Project a Spin-Off or Season 2?

It has been some time since we got any updates from SK8 The Infinity. Luckily, it looks like the series is far from over. It has just been confirmed that a new project is now in development as well as two-stage plays based on the show. But will the new project actually serve as a spin-off to Reki and Langa's story or is it SK8 The Infinity Season 2?
Comicsepicstream.com

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 207 RELEASE DATE and TIME, Countdown

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. It’s their time to shine in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and much to the excitement of everyone, their mission is crucial because it will decide the fate of Naruto. Episode 207 is about to arrive and the famous manga and anime will be giving us something new with more so, to ensure you wouldn’t miss the events heating up, have your countdown set with the release date and time now!
Comicsepicstream.com

Star Wars: Visions Anime Series Release Date, Special Look Trailer Revealed

We're finally learning more about the Star Wars anime series that we heard about several months ago. Amazingly, we just got amazing updates on Star Wars: Visions that includes the studios involved, the episode titles, the show's release date, and a special look trailer for the project. Star Wars: Visions...
TV Seriesepicstream.com

So I'm a Spider, So What? Ending Explained

EpicStream Writer has loved fantasy books and films since she was a child, which prompted her to study a Masters in Fantasy Literature and make some magic with words. Following a delay of a little over a week, So I’m a Spider, So What? finally released its 24th and last episode on Crunchyroll. When the show first started airing, it had confused some viewers with its double timeline, with the past known as “prolepsis” but things mostly make sense now, while paving the way for a potential Season 2. So, let’s break down the ending:
Comicsepicstream.com

The Case Study of Vanitas Episode 2 RELEASE DATE and TIME, COUNTDOWN to Vanitas no Carte, Where to Watch

EpicStream Writer has loved fantasy books and films since she was a child, which prompted her to study a Masters in Fantasy Literature and make some magic with words. If vampires stories are your cup of tea, you might enjoy The Case Study of Vanitas the Summer 2021 anime season. Created by Studio Bones, home to titles such as Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood and My Hero Academia, Vanitas no Karte are based on a manga by Jun Mochizuki, who also penned Pandora Hearts.
Comicsepicstream.com

How Old is Satoru Gojo? Gojo-Sensei's Age in Jujutsu Kaisen

Anime Writer A demon child whose hair color changes like the weather. Shiba inu enthusiast and city pop lover. Gojo Satoru is probably everyone’s favorite sensei from Jujutsu Kaisen (and an overall fan favorite, of course). Introduced as a mysterious white-haired man wearing a blindfold, we pretty much find out at the beginning of the series that he is an incredibly powerful character.
Comicsepicstream.com

Kengan Omega Chapter 116 Spoilers, Release Date and Time: Okhubo vs. Terashi

Kengan Omega, the violent manga series written by Sandrovich Yabago with art by Daromeon, returns with an exciting new chapter this week, and now that the fight between Kengan Association's Tokuno’o Tokumichi (a.k.a. Nitoku) and Purgatory's Liu Dongcheng is over, the next chapter will feature the fight between Kengan Association's Okhubo Naoya and Purgatory's Terashi.
Comicsepicstream.com

Is Death Note on Crunchyroll, Netflix, Hulu, or Funimation in English Sub or Dub? Where to Watch and Stream the Latest Episodes Free Online

Anime Writer A demon child whose hair color changes like the weather. Shiba inu enthusiast and city pop lover. A significant number of anime fans prefer watching genres that divert from the usual popular ones, such as shōjo, isekai, or slice of life. Perhaps one of these is the psychological genre, which is bound to give you a lot of mind-blowing moments throughout the duration of the story.
Comicsepicstream.com

Fullmetal Alchemist Teases Big Announcement at Upcoming Anniversary Stream

It's been more than a decade since Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood ended its run, but its legacy lives on, and many fans still consider it to be one of the best anime shows ever released in Japan. However, it looks like the Elric brothers may get out of their hibernation soon as a big announcent was just teased for the upcoming anniversary event.
MoviesTheHDRoom

‘Columbia Classics 4K Volume 2’ Dated and Detailed

TheHDRoom may be paid a small commission for any services or products ordered through select links on this page. The Columbia Classics 4K Ultra HD Collection released a little over a year ago was a hit that sold out at retailers despite a high price tag. Given its success, Sony is back with the Columbia Classics 4K Ultra HD Collection Volume 2 on September 14th, 2021 that features six films making their 4K debut, as well as 20 short films in high definition.
MoviesFanBolt.Com

Blu-Ray Review: ‘Nobody’ on 4K Ultra HD

If you are a fan of the action-pack John Wick films or the Liam Neeson Taken films, I have just found the new must-see film for you. Nobody stars Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) in a fast-paced movie that’ reminiscent of a video game in the way it just keeps going forward and doesn’t seem to slow down at all. There is a good reason for this. The film is directed by Ilya Naishuller, who directed Hardcore Henry, which, if you haven’t seen it, plays out like a first-person shooter video game. Nobody was written by Derek Kolstad, who has written the entire John Wick franchise. Between those two credentials, the style and outcome of this movie are not really a shock to anybody.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

New Loki Episode 5 Teaser Confirms the Arrival of President Loki

We're already excited about Loki Episode 5 and the latest teaser for tomorrow's episode has confirmed what we have been looking forward to for some time now. It looks like we're finally getting President Loki. We've always known about President Loki. The image of the God of Mischief wearing a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy