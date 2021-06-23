Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

Simple Carbohydrates for On the Bike Fuel

By Breanne Nalder-Harward, MS, RDN
cyclingutah.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you've read any of the articles I've written in the past, you'll know that I often compare our bodies to engines. This is definitely the case with the principal source of fuel for our engines: carbs. As endurance athletes, you likely know that carbohydrates are the primary source of energy that our muscles use to work. So, it may seem too simple to state, but it is essential that we intake the appropriate amount and type of carbohydrates for optimal performance.

www.cyclingutah.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbohydrates#Nutrition#Exercise#Calories
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward the coast of Cuba with hurricane potential

(CNN) — Tropical Storm Elsa is nearing the southern shores of Cuba, where the warm, shallow water could help it intensify before landfall. With winds now at 65 mph, Elsa has moved westward, motivating governments to drop advisories for eastern Cuba and Jamaica, according to the National Hurricane Center. But now the Cuban provinces of Matanzas and Cienfuegos are under a hurricane warning, and a hurricane watch has been issued for the province of Camaguey.
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope alert after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

The Vatican on Monday said Pope Francis is alert and breathing on his own following surgery to remove part of his large intestine. Pope Francis was taken to the hospital on Sunday for the planned surgery. According to a statement from the Holy See's spokesperson Matteo Bruni, the surgery took about three hours and involved a left hemicolectomy, the removal of one side of the colon.
MilitaryPosted by
CBS News

Military plane crash leaves at least 52 dead in Philippines

Patikul, Philippines — Philippine security forces searched among coconut trees on a remote southern island Monday for the flight data boxes of an aircraft that crashed and killed 52 people in one of the country's worst military air disasters. The C-130 Hercules transport plane was carrying 96 people, most of them recent army graduates, when it overshot the runway on Sunday while trying to land on Jolo island in Sulu province — a haven for Islamist militants.
AccidentsCBS News

Dozens missing after landslide tears through Japanese resort town

Atami, Japan — Rescue workers slogged through mud and debris Monday looking for dozens feared missing after a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least three people. Eighty people were still unaccounted for, according to Shizuoka prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama. Officials were preparing to release their names, hoping to reach some who might not have been caught in the landslide.
AccidentsCNN

Search continues after Surfside collapse site demolition

Miami Beach apartment building ordered to evacuate. From CNN's Dakin Andone, Hollie Silverman and Melissa Alonso. Amid the investigation into what caused the collapse, the nearby city of Miami Beach ordered the evacuation of a three-story residential building Saturday evening out of an abundance of caution, according to city spokesperson Melissa Berthier.