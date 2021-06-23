Simple Carbohydrates for On the Bike Fuel

If you've read any of the articles I've written in the past, you'll know that I often compare our bodies to engines. This is definitely the case with the principal source of fuel for our engines: carbs. As endurance athletes, you likely know that carbohydrates are the primary source of energy that our muscles use to work. So, it may seem too simple to state, but it is essential that we intake the appropriate amount and type of carbohydrates for optimal performance.