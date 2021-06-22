Cancel
Charities

Faith Family's Foundation Awarded $58,000 in Scholarships to Graduating Seniors

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 16 days ago
Faith Family's Foundation awarded $58,000 to 13 2021 graduating seniors and 5 FFA alumni. Funds raised by Faith Family Education Foundation support the mission of Faith Family Academy to educate, empower, and inspire every child for lifelong success. Since its inception, the Foundation has awarded more than $200,000 in academic scholarships to graduating seniors and alumni, and provided financial support for outdoor education, graduation ceremonies, and improvements to campus facilities.

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
