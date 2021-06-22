Faith Family's Foundation Awarded $58,000 in Scholarships to Graduating Seniors

On June 17, the Brockport Kiwanis Club presented its annual George Mann scholarship award to graduating Brockport senior and valedictorian, Madison Degenfelder. In addition to her impressive academic records, Madison has supported a wide range of volunteer efforts in the community. She will be continuing her studies at RIT in the fall. Madison has been a member of the Kiwanis “Key Club” and has helped out at several Kiwanis Club events.