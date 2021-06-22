Faith Family's Foundation Awarded $58,000 in Scholarships to Graduating Seniors
Faith Family's Foundation awarded $58,000 to 13 2021 graduating seniors and 5 FFA alumni. Funds raised by Faith Family Education Foundation support the mission of Faith Family Academy to educate, empower, and inspire every child for lifelong success. Since its inception, the Foundation has awarded more than $200,000 in academic scholarships to graduating seniors and alumni, and provided financial support for outdoor education, graduation ceremonies, and improvements to campus facilities.oakcliff.bubblelife.com