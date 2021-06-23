Elton John to launch “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour with stop in Foxboro July 2022

NEW YORK, NY (June 23, 2021) – It is with great excitement that Elton John announces the final dates for his award-winning Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour in North America and Europe. Elton will conclude his world-famous tour at major stadiums which will kick off on May 27, 2022 in Frankfurt. The Final Tour will make stops in Europe in major cities such as Milan, Liverpool, and Paris. Elton will then travel across the pond to take his final bow in North America, playing in major cities including Vancouver, Toronto, East Rutherford, Chicago and more. The North American stadium run will kick off at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on July 15, 2022 before concluding with back-to-back performances at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on November 19 and 20, 2022 — commemorating his iconic performance at the historic venue in October 1975. 2023 kicks off with two shows in Auckland New Zealand on January 27 and 28, followed by soon-to-be-announced dates in Australia before the epic 4-year tour formally concludes there later that year. Please visit www.EltonJohn.com.