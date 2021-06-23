Loki Episode 3 Debunks Major Rumor Connected to Avengers: Endgame

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Warning: if you haven't seen the latest episode of Loki, this article contains spoilers so read at your own risk!. Long before Marvel Studios' standalone Loki series made its debut on Disney+, several theories and rumors have circulated all across social media which all came from the show's teasers. One persistent rumor that has the entire MCU fandom intrigued is that Loki travels to Vormir to meet Natasha Romanoff either intentionally or by accident and judging by the initial trailers we've seen prior to Loki's release, it does look like the God of Mischief and Black Widow's paths will somehow cross.