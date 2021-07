If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Friday, July 2 heads into the holiday weekend with a trio of new movies. If you forgot Mother's Day this year, you can watch Mother's Day (No. 7), the 2016 Garry Marshall film with a cast that includes Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston, and more in the latest forced holiday film that nobody asked for. If you're into mindless action, 2012's Underworld: Awakening (No. 5) and 2021's Dynasty Warriors (No. 9) will do the trick.