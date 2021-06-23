Cancel
Business

Red Raion & SimEx-Iwerks announce partnership

blooloop.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRed Raion, the CGI studio specialized in media-based attractions, is expanding its cooperation with SimEx-Iwerks Entertainment, an industry leader in immersive cinematic attractions. Flying Theatres are growing in popularity and, as technology continues to evolve, are being installed around the world. This means operators are also in need of exciting...

blooloop.com
#Red Raion Simex Iwerks#Cgi#Flying Theatres#Aladdin#The Bachelor Party And#Bbc Earth#Program
BusinessRegister Citizen

OrbiWise proudly announces partnership with Rigstar Industrial Telecom and ABnet in support of their LoRaWAN Network Services Offering in North America

ABnet’s IoT Network, powered by Rigstar Industrial Telecom will be based on OrbiWise’s Industry Leading OrbiWAN LoRaWAN Network Server. OrbiWise SA, a leading supplier of LoRaWAN Solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) Industry, is proud to announce a partnership with Rigstar Industrial Telecom to provide its OrbiWAN LoRaWAN Network Server (LNS) to power ABnet’s North American LoRaWAN Network.
Lifestylealbuquerqueexpress.com

Maps.me Announces New Cashback Partnership with Booking.com

Leading Offline Mapping Platform Launches Exciting New Reward Program. ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Maps.me has announced a new partnership with Booking.com that will enable users to earn cashback rewards in their Maps.me digital wallet. Users of the world's most popular offline mapping tool will be able to earn up to 10% cashback when booking travel through a special integration of leading digital travel platform Booking.com in the Maps.me app.
Businessklkntv.com

Netflix, Spielberg’s production studio announce partnership

(CNN) — Steven Spielberg’s production studio announced a new partnership with a major streaming service. Amblin Partners will produce multiple new feature films for Netflix each year. The companies have not announced how long the multi-year deal would last, nor if Spielberg himself would direct them. Spielberg has directed some...
DrinksBrewbound.com

Moskovskaya Vodka Announces New Global Brand Leader

Global producer and distributor of alcoholic beverages, Amber Beverage Group (ABG), is delighted to announce that an experienced beverage professional, Benedikt Fimpel has joined the ABG team as Global Brand Director Vodkas, leading its flagship Moskovskaya® Vodka to new heights. “We are truly delighted to welcome Benedikt as a knowledgeable...
Gamblingcasinobeats.com

Red Rake praises ‘fruitful’ Gaming1 partnership

Content provider Red Rake Gaming has enhanced its presence in the Belgian market as it partners with online casino operator Circus.be, in collaboration with Gaming1. The partnership will see Gaming1 gain access to all titles on offer from Red Rake Gaming’s portfolio, including its Super Series and ‘1 million ways to win’ genre – which is said to currently ‘dominate’ the charts in the Belgium market.
Animalsblooloop.com

WAZA announces sustainability webinar series

The World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA), the global alliance of regional associations, national federations, and institutions, will be presenting a new webinar series dedicated to sustainability. The series will kick off on 14 July at 3 pm CEST with a webinar celebrating Plastic Free July. This global movement...
Philadelphia, PAblooloop.com

Imagine Exhibitions announces global tour of Harry Potter: The Exhibition

Imagine Exhibitions, a leader in worldwide travelling exhibitions and entertainment, has partnered with Warner Bros. Themed entertainment and EMC Presents to create Harry Potter: The Exhibition, the most comprehensive touring exhibition on the Wizarding World yet. The exhibition will start its global tour at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania...
Businessthemusicnetwork.com

Songtradr brings Amanda Schupf on board to lead expanded global creative division

Music licensing marketplace Songtradr has expanded its global creative division, with the new operation to be helmed by Amanda Schupf. Schupf is formerly the A&R manager at Universal Music’s Ingrooves in New York, and will now run the Songtradr division which spans artist and label services, music programming, curation and Songtradr’s original music initiative.
Hobbiesgamingintelligence.com

Sisal launches innovation lab in Italy

Lottery and gaming operator Sisal has launched its first innovation lab in Turin, Italy, giving local talent the opportunity to develop skills in technology and IT. The launch will help Sisal achieve its goal of having a quarter of the company involved in the implementation of new technologies and coding, with a focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital transformation.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Someone save me from this nightmare’: TikToker reveals 5-star Airbnb listing is actually ‘hoarder’s house’

Airbnb has “betrayed” one TikToker’s trust after the listing she booked turned out to be a “hoarder’s house.”. The TikToker, who goes by Phoenicopterus Ruber or @phoenruber on the platform, shared pictures of a bed and breakfast that was supposedly listed on the Airbnb website and then compared them to what she actually found. The TikTok has received over 134,000 views.
AstronomyPosted by
Forbes

A Major X Class Solar Flare Just Slammed Into Earth

The strongest solar flare seen in four years erupted from the surface of the sun early Saturday and smacked into our planet’s atmosphere eight minutes later. An explosion from a new and unnamed sunspot produced the X-class flare, the first of solar cycle 25. The blast of x-rays traveled toward...
hospitalitynet.org

IBTM Wired Day Four Wrap Up: Re-Imagining The Future Events Experience

Wrapping up the keynote speaker slots for IBTM Wired was Stephen Attenborough, Commercial Director, Virgin Galactic, who inspired us all to reach for the stars – literally - and dream big with a discussion about the very real possibility of sending people into space on Virgin Galactic’s commercial spacecraft. To...
Entertainmentweandthecolor.com

Branding by Hueso Studio for Fifth.

Graphic design and branding by Hueso Studio for design and software development company Fifth. Fifth is a design and software development company with a strong focus on communication. Hueso Studio was asked to work on a new brand experience that visually strips down all of Fifth’s services to the essentials. Their solution is mostly based on simplicity and efficiency. The new brand design is a representation of Fifth’s origin and beliefs. The brand’s graphic system is based on language. That’s why the iconic signage serves as a key visual for the storytelling.
ApparelHypebae

HBX Launches CHIMI Eyewear

Swedish label CHIMI Eyewear has become a go-to label for trendy sunglasses and timeless frames, and now the brand has launched at HBX. CHIMI was founded by Charlie Lindström and Daniel Djurdjevic in 2016. Charlie who is the creative director has his influences rooted in the upbringing in a craftsman family. Growing up in the south of Stockholm, Charlie’s mother and grandmother worked as tailors, which inspired Charlie to express himself through clothing. Fast forward and CHIMI has become a leader in the new wave of eyewear brands, focusing on creative collaborations, innovation and forward-thinking.
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

LEGO Builder’s Journey Creative Director Karsten Lund on Playing, Adding, and Diversifying With Bricks

An interview with Karsten Lund, Managing Director at Light Brick Studios and Creative Director on LEGO Builder’s Journey. Founded by The LEGO Group in hopes of creating new and original virtual products, Light Brick Studios set out on a mission: to build more beloved video games revolving around the company’s globally iconic bricks. LEGO Builder’s Journey from Light Brick Studios initially premiered on Apple Arcade to critical acclaim as it took home plenty of accolades throughout 2019’s award season for mobile titles. Two years since its launch, the game has finally broken from its exclusivity chains and has made its way to both the Nintendo Switch and Steam. Goomba Stomp had the chance to interview Karsten Lund, the Managing Director at Light Brick Studios and Creative Director on LEGO Builders Journey, after the launch of the game’s latest ports. In our interview with Lund, the director touched on subjects of diversity, creativity, staying true to the LEGO brand, and more.
Cell Phonesblooloop.com

Convious launches mobile food ordering solution

Convious, a leading eCommerce platform for the leisure industry, has announced the launch of its Mobile Food Ordering technology. This allows guests to order food and beverage options directly from their own mobile device and avoid queues, leaving more time to enjoy the attractions. They can also track their order in real-time.
Technologytelecoms.com

Three UK has a sort of rebrand

UK MNO Three has decided it has ‘come of age’ now that it’s 18 years old and is celebrating with a new ad campaign showing some of the stuff you can do with a phone. It’s not so much a rebrand – the ‘3’ with flamey jagged lines logo is unchanged – as a new ‘visual identity’, whatever that means. Once you go down the marketing rabbit-hole things quickly get arcane and there is talk of ‘positioning’, warmer colour schemes and OOH. The resulting ad campaign apparently marks a change of direction for Three, although it’s still trying to flog mobile connectivity services at the end of the day.
EntertainmentWallpaper*

Creatives connect with American hardwood

For more than 25 years, the American Hardwood Export Council (AHEC) has been building a distinctive and creative brand for US hardwoods. Now two new books build on its mission to inspire creatives and consumers alike to connect with its sustainable materials. By demonstrating the performance and aesthetic potential of...
Museumsblooloop.com

Hans Christian Andersen Museum opens in Odense, Denmark

Designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, the Hans Christian Andersen Museum has launched in Denmark’s Odense, the city where Hans Christian Andersen was born. Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II inaugurated the new museum on Wednesday (June 30). The project was made possible through a donation from the A.P. Møller Foundation. “H.C....