Loki Episode 3 Recap: What Happens in Lamentis Stays in Lamentis

By Hoarder of Fantasy Books, Stephen King Wannabe
epicstream.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan you believe it's Wednesday again? That means it's time for another episode of Loki and the series has made sure that we learned more about the mysterious fugitive Variant. In addition to that, Episode 3 confirmed something fans have always suspected about the God of Mischief. WARNING: The following...

epicstream.com
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Loki episode 3 recap: Time-travel show makes Marvel history and delivers shocking new twists

I can’t stop talking about Loki. I recently started learning how to drive (it’s going terribly, thanks for asking!), and when my driving instructor showed up wearing a Marvel T-shirt, I found myself asking if he had watched Loki yet. He had not, but when he does (and trust me, the man deserves a break), he is in for a treat. Because these first three episodes of Loki are good. So good, in fact, that “episode three” is trending on Twitter as I type these words. The world is watching, and the world is talking.Last week’s episode ended with the...
TV Seriesgoodmenproject.com

Loki Tries to get to Know the Variant in ‘Lamentis’

Loki wants to get to know the variant in ‘Lamentis’. Last time on Loki, Mobius asked Loki to help find this mysterious and dangerous variant. At first the whole thing had him bored until he recognized a pattern. He brought the information to Mobius who agreed to let Loki help take them down. During the mission Loki found out there was more than meets the eye to this variant. As the episode neared its end Loki decided to do something drastic. Now Loki wants to get to know this variant better in ‘Lamentis’. I was able to get a screener for this episode and here is what I thought of it.
TV SeriesThe Guardian

Loki episode three recap: is this just Doctor Who ... with a big budget?

Spoiler alert: this blog is for people watching Loki on Disney+. Do not read on unless you have watched episodes 1-3 I’d always wondered what Doctor Who would be like if it had a bigger budget, and now I know. This third episode had everything bar a Gallifreyan wielding a sonic screwdriver: flirtatious dialogue between the leads; a key bit of tech on the blink; and the imminent explosion of a moon.
TV Seriesculturedvultures.com

Loki: Season 1 – Episode 3 ‘Lamentis’ REVIEW

In the previous episode, our dear Loki followed the other Loki (which we now learn has named herself Sylvie) back to the TVA (Time Variance Agency). This muddles things for Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), who had a plan to decimate the Time Keepers, and now because of this man’s intrusive ways, finds herself in the midst of an apocalypse – Lamentis 1 – which Loki discovers is an event that no one survives. The problem now is that the TemPad, which allows Minutemen and agents of the TVA to teleport through time, is out of juice. The two are stranded unless they can find a strong enough power source to get the TemPad working again.
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

Let's Talk About LOKI Episode 3 - "Lamentis"

Chaos continues to follow Loki in the third episode of the Disney+ series as he teams up with his female variant in an effort to service another looming apocalypse. On their journey, they learn a few new things about each other. In the last episode, the female Loki went ahead...
TV SeriesWinter is Coming

Is there a Loki episode 7?

As Marvel Studios and Disney+ settle into a routine with their original series for the streaming service, it looks like many of the Marvel series will have six episodes per season. That was the case with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and it’s the case with Loki. So if you’re wondering if there is a Loki episode 7, the answer (unfortunately) is no.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

What time to watch Loki episode 3 on Disney +

Loki is the new series of Marvel what launched Disney, on June 9 on his new day. From now on, the platform has decided that Wednesdays will be released and the God of Lies has made the debut. Since its launch two weeks ago, the story starring the British actor Tom Hiddleston became the most sought after.
TV SeriesThe Independent

Loki episode 3 recap: Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy?

I can’t stop talking about Loki. I recently started learning how to drive (it’s going terribly, thanks for asking!), and when my driving instructor showed up wearing a Marvel T-shirt, I found myself asking if he had watched Loki yet. He had not, but when he does (and trust me, the man deserves a break), he is in for a treat. Because these first three episodes of Loki are good. So good, in fact, that “episode three” is trending on Twitter as I type these words. The world is watching, and the world is talking.
TV SeriesInverse

'Loki' Episode 3 ending, Lamentis-1, and that TVA variants twist, explained

Who saw this turn coming? Loki Episode 3 could have gone in a number of different directions coming off the climactic ending of last week’s episode. It could have been a heist episode or a chase through different moments and places all throughout and time and space. It could have even been a flashback, similar to WandaVision Episode 8, all about the origins of Sophia Di Martino’s Loki variant (call her Sylvie).
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Loki Episode 3 recap: Never Forget Your Portable Chargers

In Loki Episode 3, “Lamentis,” the Variant the TVA has been hunting becomes the God of Mischief’s ally. Because of course, Loki would make friends with a supervillain. But this episode of the Disney Plus show takes a different tone than the first two. It opens with Hayley Kiyoko’s ‘Demons’, for one, before revealing the Variant with the kidnapped Hunter C-20 (Sasha Lane).
TV SeriesCollider

'Loki' Episode 4 Recap: Redefining Self Love

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Loki, Season 1, Episode 4, "The Nexus Event."]. Allow me to begin this recap with a requiem for a doomed romance — I speak of course of Mobius's love for jet skis, too good and pure for the world of Loki, a world built on lies and deception. Is it likely that we've seen the last of Owen Wilson? Who knows. Certainly not me, because I am delighted, once again, to report that the newest episode of Loki was packed with yet more unexpected twists, as Ravonna Renslayer revealed her baddie truth and Loki got closer to understanding what the Hel is going on. Sure, some of the episode's most important reveals weren't huge surprises (such as the very Wizard of Oz-esque unmasking of the Timekeepers). But once again, I look forward to next week's episode with no theories as to its content but much anticipation.
TV Seriesgamerevolution.com

Here’s what the Loki episode 4 post-credits scene means

The Loki episode 4 post-credits scene is the first in the series and so some viewers may actually skip the crucial true ending. It’s a big one, too, as it reveals the fate of Loki. Readers should expect spoilers as they scroll on down and discover what the Loki episode 4 post-credits scene means for the Loki variants and what will happen in episode 5.

