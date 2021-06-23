Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Randall County, TX

Randall County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 32% of people fully vaccinated

Amarillo Globe-Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRandall County has administered more than 88,713 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of June 22, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. That's up 2% from the previous week's tally of 87,175 COVID-19 doses administered. In Randall County, 32% of people living in Randall County...

www.amarillo.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Randall County, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
Randall County, TX
Coronavirus
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
County
Randall County, TX
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
Randall County, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Coronavirus Vaccine#Tracker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

These four Mississippi counties are at ‘high risk’ of community COVID-19 coronavirus transmission, CDC says

Four Mississippi counties have been labeled as being at “high risk” for community COVID-19 coronavirus transmission by federal authorities. The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Adams County, Simpson County, Stone County and Yalabousha County, haad recently had very high levels of community transmission of the virus.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
Inglewood, CAStreetInsider.com

U.S. administers over 328 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

(Reuters) - The United States had administered 328,152,304 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 382,283,990 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 326,521,526 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June...
Austin, TXfox7austin.com

Austin Public Health monitoring Delta variant of COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Public Health says that it is monitoring the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in Central Texas. The Delta variant (B.1.617.2) has now been detected in all 50 states, including Texas. APH says that while there are currently no confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Travis County, the spread is very likely due to confirmed cases in surrounding counties.
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

77.8% of Pasadenans Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Public health officials reported Tuesday that 77.8% of Pasadenans over the minimum eligible age of 12 have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Additionally, another 9% of city residents have received a single dose of two-dose vaccine regimens, such as the Pfizer or Moderna formulations, according to city data. Two new infections...
Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

New Delta Covid-19 Variant Of Concern Circulating Locally, Health Officials Warn Residents And Encourage Vaccine As Best Tool Against Infection

Humboldt County’s Public Health Officer anticipated the arrival of the deadly Delta COVID-19 mutation while talking to reporters on June 30th. “While we’ve only had a handful of Delta variants here in Humboldt County, I don’t suspect it’ll be very long until we see the vast majority of cases are going to be Delta variant here.” As it turns out, the week was not over before the Health Department gave notice to the public that Delta had arrived on the North Coast.
Amarillo, TXAmarillo Globe-Times

Public Meetings for week of July 5

3 p.m.; City Council Chambers on the third floor of City Hall, located at 601 S. Buchanan St. Consider the following subdivision plat/s: Tradewind Square Unit No. 6A in the vicinity of SE 46th Avenue and Tradewind Street; Mesquite Ridge Unit No. 1 in the vicinity of Helium Road and Rockwell Road; consider the following rezoning/s: a 178.43 acre tract of unplatted land in the vicinity of Georgia Street and Farmers Avenue; a 6.78 acre tract of unplatted land in the vicinity of Tee Anchor Boulevard and Highlands Street; the remaining portion of Lot 6, Block 5, Mary-Gould Acres Unit No. 2 in the vicinity of Amarillo Boulevard and Port Lane; the west 60 feet of Lot 5 and all of Lot 6, Block 21, replat of Block “A” Paramount Terrace Unit No. 4 in the vicinity of Janet Drive and Western Street.
Amarillo, TXAmarillo Globe-Times

Our Town briefs: Pool safety, shoe drive, golf classic and more

First Christian Church, 3001 Wolflin Ave., is kicking off its annual summer Soles4Souls shoe drive today, July 4, and will finish on Sunday, Aug. 1. According to a news release, members of the community are welcome to drop off their still-usable shoes to the church office Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or call 806-355-2210 for pickup. Any type of shoe and for any age is welcome. Pairs should be tied or rubber-banded together.
Amarillo, TXAmarillo Globe-Times

Amarillo PD to host neighborhood Fourth of July celebration at Hamlet

To celebrate the Fourth of July holiday, officials with the Amarillo Police Department wanted to do something new: hosting a community gathering for the holiday, letting individuals interact with the department in a community atmosphere. But officials hope to use this event, and events like it down the road, to...
madison

FluGen gets $11.4 million grant for study of experimental flu vaccine

Madison-based FluGen has been awarded a $11.4 million grant from the Department of Defense to study the ability of its experimental flu vaccine to protect against drifted flu virus strains in older adults, the company said Thursday. The phase 1b study, to start in the second quarter of 2022, will...