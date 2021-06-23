Cancel
PREMIERE: Risa Binder’s “A Lot Like Home” Offers A Hopeful Tone For New Beginnings

By Marcus K. Dowling
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarm, folksy, and countrified indie-pop vibes provide a calm underpinning for “A Lot Like Home,” Risa Binder’s latest collaboration with Benji Harris. In regards to the song’s video, when Binder sings, “Darling I’ve been dreaming of this moment yeah we made it down the winding road and it feels a lot like home,” as art imitates her life and she’s moving into a new home, it makes the video-as-life circle complete. “When we wrote the song I had just bought my first apartment with my husband and Benji was expecting his first baby girl. Watching [the video’s actors, (Harris’ wife) Andrea + Gabe] bring the joy of starting a new chapter in life together really brought the song to life in the best way possible,” Binder adds.

