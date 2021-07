If you are having trouble finding the best way to spend your Brain Points in Scarlet Nexus, we got you covered with this list of the best Brain Map Skills you can get for Yuito to tackle the dangers of the new title’s early game. The Brain Map which you will unlock very soon as you progress through the story, may seem a little overwhelming at first, but with good thought and some trial and error, you can identify the best skills out of what it offers you. At least for the beginning, as eventually, every single node in there is actually very beneficial to your main protagonist. Let’s take a look.