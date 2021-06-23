Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Austin FC confident goals will start flowing ahead of rematch against Minnesota United FC

By ZACH SMITH, HCN Sports Editor
Posted by 
hillcountrynews
hillcountrynews
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Austin FC is borrowing a phrase from the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers when it comes to goalscoring:. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has switched to a membership model. Fill out the form below to create a free account. Once you're logged in, you can continue using the site as normal. You should remain logged in on your computer or device as long as you don’t clear your browser history/cookies.

www.hillcountrynews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
hillcountrynews

hillcountrynews

Cedar Park, TX
209
Followers
2K+
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for northwest suburban Austin, Texas, including Cedar Park, Leander, Round Rock, Lago Vista and Jonestown

 https://www.hillcountrynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota United Fc#Nba#Philadelphia 76ers#Minnesota United Fc#Nba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
News Break
Sports
Related
MLStimbers.com

MATCH RECAP | Portland Timbers 0, Minnesota United FC 1

PORTLAND, Ore. – Despite taking 22 shots, the Portland Timbers lost 1-0 to Minnesota United FC Saturday night at Providence Park. 2' - GOAL (MIN) - Minnesota United went out to an early 1-0 lead as Emanuel Reynoso split the Timbers defense with a pass to forward Fanco Fragapane. Fragapane then squared a ball to midfielder Adrien Hunou atop the six-yard box who knocked his shot into the back of the net.
MLSnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Austin FC head north for battle with Minnesota

With the rush subsiding from their first ever home game, and the debut of their new stadium, Austin FC will hit the road Wednesday for a game at Minnesota United. Austin FC (2-4-3, 9 points) played to a 0-0 tie Saturday with the San Jose Earthquakes in front of 20,738 energetic green-clad home fans who were singing and chanting throughout at Q2 Stadium.
MLSwcn247.com

Minnesota United strikes early in 2-0 win over Austin FC

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Franco Fragapane and Adrien Hunou scored early goals eight minutes apart and Minnesota United beat expansion Austin FC 2-0 on Wednesday night. Minnesota won for the first time since May 15 when it edged FC Dallas 1-0, also at Allianz Field. Austin is winless in seven games. Romain Métanire made his run to the end line on the right side before passing back out to Fragapane, who got a clean look and put it in the upper corner past a helpless keeper at 10 minutes. Eight minutes later, Hunou headed in a well placed corner from Fragapane for a two-goal lead.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports.
MLSchatsports.com

Kickoff for Timbers Saturday home match against Minnesota United FC changed to 8 p.m. PT

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Timbers today announced that the kickoff time for their match against Minnesota United FC at Providence Park on Saturday, June 26, has been changed to 8 p.m. (Pacific). Originally scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. (Pacific), the kickoff time was pushed back due to an excessive heat forecast for the Portland area. The match will be broadcast live on ROOT SPORTS and will include local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).
MLSAustin American-Statesman

Live blog: Austin FC loses at Minnesota United, 2-0

Austin FC loses to Minnesota United, 2-0, at Allianz Field after a pair of first-half goals by The Loons. It was tough sledding for Austin FC throughout tonight's match, the team's first midweek match of the season. Following Saturday's euphoric excitement of a 0-0 draw at home against San Jose in the franchise's first-ever home match, The Oaks looked a bit flat tonight in Saint Paul.
Austin, TXPosted by
hillcountrynews

Disjointed Austin FC underwhelm in loss at Minnesota United FC

The Austin FC formation was more of a patchwork quilt than an established unit in Minnesota on Wednesday night. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has switched to a membership model. Fill out the form below to create a free account. Once you're logged in, you can continue using the site as normal. You should remain logged in on your computer or device as long as you don’t clear your browser history/cookies.
MLSPosted by
Daily Herald

Portland Timbers host Minnesota United FC in conference action

Minnesota United FC (3-4-2) vs. Portland Timbers (4-4-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -106, Minnesota United FC +239, Draw +291; over/under is 3.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Timbers face Minnesota United FC in Western Conference action. The Timbers finished 11-6-6 overall and 6-4-2 at home in the 2020 season. Portland...
MLSbeaconjournal.com

Austin FC at Minnesota United FC preview, odds and prediction

In Wednesday's MLS action, Austin FC (2 wins, 4 losses, 3 draws) meet Minnesota United FC (2-4-2) for an 8 p.m. ET kickoff at Allianz Field. The match is televised on ESPN+. Below, we preview the Austin FC vs. Minnesota United FC odds and lines, and make our best MLS bets, picks and predictions.
MLSAustin American-Statesman

Austin FC player ratings dip in dismal performance versus Minnesota United

The midweek turnaround proved too difficult for Austin FC in a 2-0 loss at Minnesota United. El Tree played San Jose to a scoreless draw last Saturday for the home opener at Q2 Stadium, and are back at home Sunday to host Columbus in a match that begins a four-game homestand.
MLSdirtysouthsoccer.com

Predicting Atlanta United’s starting XI at New York City FC

Gabriel Heinze won’t be managing Atlanta United during its road match against New York City FC this evening due to yellow card accumulation (which is apparently a thing for coaches, too). As is the case from time to time, there’s a scheduling conflict at NYCFC’s home ground—apparently its primary tenant needs it or something. So NYCFC will be making the trip across the Hudson to set up shop at Red Bull Arena. Which is better than the alternative of, say, traveling all the way to...just throwing out a random city...East Hartford, Connecticut. Not sure why East Hartford came to me, but it’d be pretty unwise if NYCFC were to ever play a home match up there, wouldn’t it?
MLSAustin Chronicle

Austin FC’s Injury Woes Compound in Minnesota Loss

Pile the bodies high at Kansas City and Minnesota and pile them high at Nashville and Seattle. Austin FC is losing its troops at an alarming rate. Even before the Verde started training ahead of Wednesday night’s skirmish against Minnesota United at Allianz Field, the injury report went five deep and included sorely missed starters Danny Hoesen and Daniel Pereira. But by the time the match ticked into its 10th minute, three of Austin FC’s most essential players had joined the ranks of the infirmed.
MLSAustin American-Statesman

Austin FC signs center forward Moussa Djitté to add goal-scoring threat

Austin FC bolstered its offensive ranks Wednesday with the signing of Senegal national Moussa Djitté, a striker playing with Grenoble Foot 38 in the second division of French soccer. The 21-year-old is a center forward who made his professional debut back in 2019 in the Swiss Super League with club FC Sion after transferring from Senegalese club ASC Niarry Tally in 2018.
MLSchatsports.com

Supporter’s XI: Austin FC

After an emotional victory against the Chicago Fire where the Columbus Crew said goodbye to historic Crew Stadium, the Black & Gold lost in a defensive rock fight midweek in Philadelphia, 1-0. After a few day's rest, head coach Caleb Porter and his side head to Texas to take on Austin FC. Supporters naturally have had this game circled from the moment it was announced and Porter admitted that this game will, in fact, mean more. But after two tough games and still several key players out, how will he shuffle his lineup to stay fresh?
MLSmassivereport.com

Massive Scouting Report: Austin FC

Ever since the Save The Crew movement ended and fans began to return to their normal way of supporter life, the focus shifted towards the first matchup with expansion side Austin FC. The wait is almost over as the Columbus Crew head deep in the heart of Texas to battle the Austin FC and the man they once called their owner Anthony Precourt on national television Sunday evening.

Comments / 0

Community Policy