Determining if outsourcing is best for your needs and how to find the right provider in a sea of options. When it comes to completing software projects on time with the fewest possible defects, managers are faced with the question of whether they should outsource software testing, deploy an in-house team, crowdsource, or forgo having testers altogether (not recommended!). Outsourcing software testing can provide several advantages, such as saving time on HR, training, and tool and equipment costs. But it can be a challenge to identify the best partner for outsourcing.