Build an end-to-end deep learning model to classify real-world images using TensorFlow, Docker, AWS Lambda and API Gateway. In the data science life cycle, deployment is the stage where we can finally put our AI model into practice. Hence, after we build and evaluate the model, we need to deploy it as a solution that helps businesses solve real-world problems. Only from doing this, we can gain feedback from users or stakeholders to refine the model and assess it for performance and impact. In other words, the skill to manage an end-to-end data science project is a must for any data scientist out there.