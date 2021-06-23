Gamification in the Fitness App: Turning Exercise Into a Game Make Fitness Fun

You’ve likely enjoyed a bike ride on land—but have you ever biked on water? Give it a go with a visit to Paddle the Pointe. Owners Lori Griffith and Alex Cotleur have expanded their paddleboard and kayak business at Jupiter Pointe Marina with a new rental option: the Hydrobike. “One of the really cool things about this bike is that virtually anyone can ride it, and they are great in wind and waves,” says Griffith. The bikes can be used by anyone over 5 feet tall and come equipped with two side platforms that can accommodate tiny tots and furry friends. Cotleur offers daily lessons and tours and says Paddle the Pointe is an ideal location to give Hydrobikes a spin. “We are next to two sandbars and across from a preserve, so being on a Hydrobike gives the rider a much clearer view of the water world below and provides a level of comfort for some who are a little leery of a paddleboard,” she says.