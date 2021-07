Are you looking for the core features of vSphere and vCenter?. Virtualization 101 with Hands-on Labs is a great starting point for you to experience the functions of VMware vSphere. This introductory level lab will take you through the basics of Management with vCenter Server, vSphere Storage, vSphere Networking and Security offering the opportunity to learn in a live environment. VMware vSphere – What’s New is also a lab you may consider for additional solutions.