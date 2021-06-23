Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coding & Programming

How to Create A Funnel Chart In R

Posted by 
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Funnel Chart in R, A funnel chart is mainly used for demonstrates the flow of users through a business or sales process. This chart takes its name from its shape, which starts from a broad head and ends in a small neck. The number of users at each stage of...

hackernoon.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

466
Followers
7K+
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funnel Chart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Coding & Programming
Related
Coding & ProgrammingTechRepublic

How to create 3D arrows in PowerPoint

If you're missing the mark when creating 3D shapes in Microsoft PowerPoint, you might be skipping a step. Learn how to apply simple 3D effects by creating a few arrows. When you want to visually imply growth, steps, directions, output or even a process, you might choose an arrow shape. Arrows are one of the most commonly used shapes in PowerPoint, and fortunately there are many possibilities. However, I've found that many users don't understand PowerPoint's 3D formats and are often frustrated when they try to create a 3D shape and aren't successful. In this article, I'll discuss a frequently missed property, Depth, and how to apply it. First, we'll look at a simple example and then we'll try a more enhanced 3D arrow.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

How to Run R scripts in Jupyter

A short tutorial on how to install the R Kernel and run it in Jupyter. The Jupyter Notebook is a Web application which permits to create live code in different languages. Usually, developers exploit the Jupyter Notebook to write code in Python. However, Jupyter also supports other programming languages, including Java, R, Julia, Matlab, Octave, Scheme, Processing, Scala and many others.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to create a Restaurant Menu in Microsoft Word

Want to create a Restaurant Menu in Microsoft Word? This guide will help you to create beautiful restaurant menu designs in Microsoft Word without much hassle. Here, we will be mentioning two different methods to do that. Let’s check out these methods now!. How to create a Restaurant Menu in...
Softwarehowtogeek.com

How to Create a Custom Show in Microsoft PowerPoint

If you have a lengthy PowerPoint presentation but want to display a subset of slides from it, you can create a Custom Show. This lets you present a mini slideshow on its own or a link to one for specific parts of your presentation. Picture this: You have a slideshow...
Softwarelaptopmag.com

How to create and manage tags in Microsoft Teams

Tags in Microsoft Teams is like a collection of people, each stuffed into a folder. Tags are handy to sort groups of people by roles, projects, or even shift so that you can ensure you’re always looking in the right place to find who you need. Once created, you can...
Computersfreecodecamp.org

How to Create a Great Technical Course

In this article you will learn how to create a great technical video course. I run the freeCodeCamp.org YouTube channel where we post technical courses from a variety of contributors. Video courses that follow the guidelines in this article are often a good fit for freeCodeCamp's channel. How to Plan...
InternetPosted by
Tom's Guide

How to create a website with the HostGator website builder

Building a website from scratch can be an overwhelming task, especially for those with close to zero knowledge of coding and web design. While engaging a web designer is an option, it’s not necessarily the most budget-friendly choice for creating a professional-looking website. Thankfully, the best website builders out there...
MarketsPosted by
HackerNoon

How to Create and Sell NFTs: The Essential Guide

Just last month, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) catapulted to fame with record-high sales of Beeple and Nyan Cat at $69 million and $590,000 respectively. Who would have thought that a collage and a low-resolution meme of flying kitten pooping rainbows would open up the gateway to an all-new crypto art economy?
Softwareimore.com

How to create and use a Focus on Mac

Focus on Mac is one of the more significant new features coming with macOS Monterey this fall. As the name suggests, the tool has been designed to make it easier for users to concentrate on what they're doing throughout the day by silencing unnecessary notifications and alerts. Thanks to iCloud, Focus syncs across multiple devices, so Focus changes made on iPhone, for example, are immediately reflected on Mac and iPad, when applicable.
Softwaretechviral.net

How to Create Windows Tools Shortcut in Windows 10

If you have been using Windows 10 for a while, you might know that Microsoft frequently releases updates to the operating system. Although most of the updates focus on fixing existing bugs and security features, some updates also add new features to the operating system. Starting with Windows 10 Build...
Computersmakeuseof.com

How to Create a Timecode Burn-In With Adobe Premiere Pro

In 1967, a pioneering company called EECO was the first to devise a system of reference for widely-broadcast media. The novel solution that it came up with? Timecode. If you've ever watched a behind-the-scenes featurette about one of your favorite movies, you've probably noticed a string of seemingly-random numbers wracking wildly at the bottom of the blooper reel. What exactly are these numbers used for, and how do you add them to your own film?
Coding & Programmingmakeuseof.com

How to Create a Form in HTML

Collecting data from a website user can be done in several different ways. Forms on websites can have a simple function such as subscribing a user to a newsletter, or a more complex purpose like acting as a job application form. However, one thing that all these simple to complex...
SoftwareTechRepublic

How to use the Geography data type to quickly add a map chart in Excel

Displaying values on a map chart is more meaningful than handing someone a sheet of data. Thanks to Microsoft Excel's Geography data type, creating a map chart is easier than you might think. Most will agree that a picture is worth a thousand words, and where geographical data is concerned,...
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Create a Signature in Outlook

Creating an email signature in Outlook is easy. The software lets you create custom signatures that can automatically or manually be added to your email messages. Email signatures can be a great way of branding yourself, showing professionalism, legitimacy, and points of contact. In this step-by-step guide, we show you how to create a signature in Outlook.
Internettechviral.net

How to Create Your Own Telegram Channel

Although not as secure as Signal Private Messenger, Telegram is still more secure than WhatsApp. Telegram is one of the most used instant messaging apps for Android and iOS. It’s usually the best choice for security & privacy, and it offers lots of unique features. One of the great features that differentiate Telegram from any other instant messaging app is the Channels.
Coding & ProgrammingPosted by
HackerNoon

How to Debug AWS Lambda Code with PyCharm

Recently I have been doing a lot of lambda coding in AWS. After doing a lot of web services, I was really missing the ability to debug my code line by line in my local environment. I use PyCharm CE a lot, and to have PyCharm debug my lambda code, was to me, an awesome idea. Regardless, using the following way, we can set up the code in VS Code also.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to generate Barcode in Microsoft Excel

Here is a tutorial to generate a barcode in Microsoft Excel. You might want to generate barcodes in Excel to make a product catalog or to track stocked items in Excel or for any other reason. This guide will show you the steps you need to use to create normal and random barcodes in your Excel spreadsheets.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

9 Free Quality Resources to Learn and Expand Your Python Skills

Learn Python regardless of your technical background. If you’re new to the tech field, and more precisely the programming world, then you must have gotten the advice that one of the best languages for you to start with is Python. However, even if you know a programming language, Python is widely used; you must’ve crossed paths with it or had to learn it for a project.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

How to Create Xarray Datasets

Xarray is an open-source Python package for working with labeled multi-dimensional datasets. It is indispensable when working with NetCDF formatted data, which is common in the Earth science community. Opening a NetCDF file with xarray is straightforward. ds = xr.open_dataset("/path/to/file.nc") However, creating a xarray object that you can save to...
ComputersPosted by
Creative Bloq

How to create 3D optical illusions

Have you been wondering how to create 3D optical illusions? Illusions have been a source of fascination for hundreds of years, and if you're a 3D artist you've got the perfect way to make one at your fingertips with 3D sculpting. Here, we explore how to make a unique 3D...

Comments / 0

Community Policy