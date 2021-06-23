Zealpeptaibolin, an 11-mer cytotoxic peptaibol group with 3 Aib-Pro motifs isolated from Trichoderma sp. RK10-F026
Six new 11-mer peptaibols designed as zealpeptaibolins, A – F were isolated from the soil fungus, Trichoderma sp. RK10-F026, based on the principal component analysis of the MS data from five different culture compositions. Previously, 20-mer peptaibols from the same fungal strain were identified; 11-mer peptaibols in contrast were discovered from a different culture condition, signifying peptaibol production was culture condition-dependent. These peptaibols contained three Aib-Pro motifs in the sequence. The structures were established by NMR and HR-MS experiments including detailed MS/MS fragmentations. The absolute configurations were determined by Marfey's analysis. Zealpeptaibolin F exhibited the strongest cytotoxicity toward K562 leukemia cells with an IC50 value of 0.91 µM.