Thorns & Roses: The Worst, Best and Most Absurd (6/23)

The definition of “Gone Fishing” according to Urban Dictionary: “1. To checkout from reality. To be unaware of what’s going on.” Well, last week, WAVE 3 News’ Dawne Gee had Mayor “Gone” Fischer on to discuss his assertion that “the media has created a perception that downtown is not safe.” Fischer told Gee that the media’s focus on violence and last year’s protests is responsible for creating the misperception that that’s all that is going on downtown. “The representation that that’s all of downtown is just wrong,” Fischer said. Gee pushed back, asking, “So, have you heard anyone say that? I have not heard any media say ‘all of downtown is dangerous.’” Fischer, literally chuckling, responded, “You’re in a little bit of media denial here right now.” OK, to be totally fair, there is a saying about local TV news: “If it bleeds it leads.” However, that isn’t what happened last year, and it definitely doesn’t excuse Fischer deflecting blame to refurbish his legacy. And to challenge Dawne Gee’s ability to be objective… well, that’s just wrong. In fact, we have a better local TV news rule: If you you’re arguing with Dawne Gee, you’ve lost me… and this community. But Fischer’s been “gone fishing” for awhile now.