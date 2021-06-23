Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Thorns & Roses: The Worst, Best and Most Absurd (6/23)

By LEO Weekly
leoweekly.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe definition of “Gone Fishing” according to Urban Dictionary: “1. To checkout from reality. To be unaware of what’s going on.” Well, last week, WAVE 3 News’ Dawne Gee had Mayor “Gone” Fischer on to discuss his assertion that “the media has created a perception that downtown is not safe.” Fischer told Gee that the media’s focus on violence and last year’s protests is responsible for creating the misperception that that’s all that is going on downtown. “The representation that that’s all of downtown is just wrong,” Fischer said. Gee pushed back, asking, “So, have you heard anyone say that? I have not heard any media say ‘all of downtown is dangerous.’” Fischer, literally chuckling, responded, “You’re in a little bit of media denial here right now.” OK, to be totally fair, there is a saying about local TV news: “If it bleeds it leads.” However, that isn’t what happened last year, and it definitely doesn’t excuse Fischer deflecting blame to refurbish his legacy. And to challenge Dawne Gee’s ability to be objective… well, that’s just wrong. In fact, we have a better local TV news rule: If you you’re arguing with Dawne Gee, you’ve lost me… and this community. But Fischer’s been “gone fishing” for awhile now.

www.leoweekly.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Rose#Thorns Roses#Urban Dictionary#Indiana University#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Hobbies
Related
Shoppingtemptalia.com

All Thorns, No Rose

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Looking for something similar or to see what you have in your stash? Here are some of the top dupes for this product!. We have not reviewed this shade yet, which is when dupes will be added—check...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Someone save me from this nightmare’: TikToker reveals 5-star Airbnb listing is actually ‘hoarder’s house’

Airbnb has “betrayed” one TikToker’s trust after the listing she booked turned out to be a “hoarder’s house.”. The TikToker, who goes by Phoenicopterus Ruber or @phoenruber on the platform, shared pictures of a bed and breakfast that was supposedly listed on the Airbnb website and then compared them to what she actually found. The TikTok has received over 134,000 views.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Mix 95.7FM

Lying Mothers – Connie And Fish Podcast (6-23-21)

We had a very special Rando Texto today because it involved the author of the Rando Texto calling in to the show to share her story. She recently had a getaway planned with her husband for their anniversary and had her mom all lined up to look after the kids. Well, it turns out that mom lied and decided to flake out on looking after the kids last minute. And it also turns out that the mom is kinda a chronic liar. We try to help her out and we think we solved her problem. Also on the show, Steve talks all about runny noses and daycare for his Daddy Tips, we heard advice you'd give to your parents on how they should have raised you for today's #TQOTD, and Christine is really really bad at math. All of that and much more on today's show!
RestaurantsPosted by
TravelNoire

The Best (And Worst) BBQ Cities In America

When it comes to barbecue, Americans are second-to-none in their love of it. And now, with the Fourth of July just around the corner, LawnStarter did a survey of the best — and worst — BBQ cities in America. Which list did your city make?. At the top of the...
CelebritiesTODAY.com

He was famous for being 'the pregnant man.' Here's where Thomas Beatie is now

It's been thirteen years since Thomas Beatie sat down for his first TV interview and told Oprah — and the world — how he could possibly be pregnant, as a man. Today the concept of a transgender man giving birth is hardly novel, although research, education and awareness are still severely lacking. But society has come a long way, and so has Beatie. In honor of Pride Month, the father of four, now a stockbroker in Phoenix, spoke to TODAY Health about how he thinks the trans community benefited from the media attention his pregnancy garnered, and how he and his family are doing today.
Family RelationshipsOk Magazine

Claudia Conway Reemerges On Social Media With Lengthy Update On Flawed Family, Insists She Is 'Safe'

She’s back! Claudia Conway returned to Twitter on Friday, July 2 — and gave a shocking update on her formerly fractured family in a lengthy statement. "Everyday brings a new start. a new opportunity to project love and forgiveness out to our world," the 16-year-old — who last posted on the social media platform in May – began her statement. "As a young girl in the spotlight, i know i have overlooked that opportunity periodically."
Celebritiessoapsindepth.com

Soap Vet Philece Sampler Dead at 67

Actress Philece Sampler, whose long list of performing credits includes roles on television and in anime, has died at the age of 67. The news was first announced by author Peggy Webb, who revealed that her “dear friend” had passed on both Twitter and Facebook. “My heart is heavy,” Webb...
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Man Frames Housekeeper to Fool His Wife, Karma Punishes Him Hard - Subscriber Story

A man fooled his wife into believing that their housekeeper was stealing from them and got her fired, but everything comes crumbling down when she discovers the truth. They say money is not important for love, but you have to pay attention when one half of the couple has much more than the other. Annalise Thorn had been so happy to find love in Robert after years of searching for “Mr. Right.”