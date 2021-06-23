Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Best Life: How to help teens get more sleep

By Ivanhoe Broadcast News
wmcactionnews5.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – From early morning homeroom to late-night sports and social activities, high schoolers have hectic schedules. If your teen is sacrificing sleep, they may also be sacrificing their health. Experts say REM sleep deprivation directly relates to emotional regulation, learning, memory, social relationships and self-esteem. This can not only impact school performance but also take a large toll on physical health.

www.wmcactionnews5.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Deprivation#Sleep Debt#Cdc#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
KidsPosted by
WRAL News

How to help your teen's mental health during COVID and beyond

Editor's note: This article originally appeared on UNC Health Talk. The teenage years are a time of profound change and turmoil no matter what, but growing up during a pandemic makes them especially hard. Just as many adults are struggling to find some sense of normalcy as more people get the COVID-19 vaccines and the nation begins to ease restrictions, teens are trying to find their footing, too.
Mental Healthaymag.com

Wellness Wednesday: Teen Suicide Signs and Prevention

Sponsored by Pinnacle Pointe Behavioral Healthcare System. One of the most important topics in mental health and wellness is recognizing and preventing teen suicide. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for ages 10 to 24, and there is one death by suicide every 12 minutes. According to Lauren...
KidsFuturity

Screens at bedtime rob young teens of sleep

Middle schoolers who spend time on smartphones, laptops, and tablets in the hour before bed are likely to sleep poorly and be more tired the next day, a new study shows. Researchers looked at the effects of screen time at bedtime among 345 12-to-14-year-olds over a six-month period. They found...
Mental Healthtntmagazine.com

How Finding More Time in Your Life for Relaxation Can Benefit You

Life is filled with many stresses that can give you anxiety. Around every corner lies another problem that you couldn’t possibly have anticipated and before you know it, you’ll be stressing about something that you didn’t even know existed the day previously. This in itself is just one avenue where...
KidsRegister Citizen

The Remedy For Children's Pandemic Isolation? After School Activities

Just like the economy, children cannot simply rebound from the pandemic. Social-emotional recovery for children must begin immediately to avoid long-term consequences to their mental and social wellbeing. Releasing them back into the pre-pandemic school and social settings might not be enough for their recovery from the trauma of social alienation.
Elon MuskPosted by
Forbes

Entrepreneur Sleep Deprivation: A Work Trend That Needs To Be Put To Bed

By Johnathan Prichard, Founder and CEO of MattressInsider.com, which specializes in custom mattresses made in any size or shape. Sleep deprivation shouldn’t be something people brag about like it’s a badge of honor for others to admire, yet that is exactly the culture entrepreneurs live in today. While scientists report that adults need seven or more hours of sleep each night for optimum physical and mental health, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports that more than one out of three American adults (35.2%) get less than that on a regular basis.
Kidspsychologytoday.com

Social Isolation During the Pandemic May Hit Teens Hard

A lack of social ties has been linked to an increase in physical and mental health problems, such as heart disease and depression. The developmental changes that occur in the brain during adolescence cause teens to be particularly vulnerable to social isolation. Brain plasticity is high during adolescence, which might...
Mental HealthInverse

Sleep science: The biggest mistake “successful” people make

As the legend goes, Leonardo da Vinci took 20-minute naps every four hours. Nikola Tesla allegedly lived off just two hours of sleep a day. The phrase you can sleep when you’re dead comes from a 1976 rock song but today is more commonly applied to the meaning behind da Vinci’s and Tesla’s habits than anything else. You can sleep later because you’re busy now. And being busy now means you will be successful later.
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Stress during pandemic linked to poor sleep

Many people likely lost sleep over COVID-19. A study of twins led by Washington State University researchers found that stress, anxiety and depression during the first few weeks of the pandemic were associated with less and lower quality sleep. In a survey of more than 900 twins taken shortly after...
Mental HealthMindBodyGreen

How To Deal With "Hangxiety" After A Night Of Drinking, From Psychologists

Almost as bad as the physical symptoms of a hangover (headache, nausea, you know the drill) are the mental side effects. If you're one to feel anxious after one too many drinks, you're not alone. The phenomenon of hangover anxiety or "hangxiety" can be triggered by a couple of factors. Here's how to deal with it, prevent it, and determine whether it's becoming a problem, according to psychologists.
KidsHealthline

Recognizing Anxiety Symptoms in Children

Anxiety affects people of all ages, including kids. Approximately of children aged 3 to 17 years old have diagnosed anxiety, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). If you’re noticing an increase in fear, stress, and worry in your child, you might be wondering whether they’re dealing...
Mental HealthWRAL

How to get mom inpatient psychiatric help

What I’m about to write may alarm readers who have not had to deal with significant mental health issues in their immediate family. But I’m writing it with the hope that it can provide some guidance for those who have and feel powerless to get the inpatient help their loved ones need at a point of crisis.
Scienceindianapublicmedia.org

Sleeping Without A Brain

Human beings aren’t the only animals that need sleep. Other mammals do too, and scientists have found that many animals, including even insects and worms, regularly enter inactive states that look like sleep. Neuroscientists have evidence that sleep plays a central role in the function of the brain. Sleep is...
Healthfoxsanantonio.com

Research shows lack of sleep leads to early death

(CNN/CNN Newsource) - A new study from Harvard University shows people who struggle with sleep are at high risk to die from any cause. The studied conditions were difficulty falling asleep and waking up frequently during the night. Waking up appears to be worse for you, leading to a 56...
Honolulu, HIhonolulumagazine.com

Get More Sleep, Connect with People Close to You, Take Breaks to Ease Stress and Stay Active

While pandemic loss and isolation spiked anxiety, depression and a shared community trauma, it also prompted us to reconsider what’s most important, to embrace what brings us joy and to reconsider how we spend our time as individuals and as a community. Mental health advocates see an opportunity for us to emerge more aware and more thoughtful about how we spend our time as we return to more active lives.
Cancerwmcactionnews5.com

Best Life: Cell tracking technique helping with cancer research

PORTLAND, Ore. (Ivanhoe Newswire — According to the National Cancer Institute, in 2021 1.9 million people will be diagnosed with cancer and more than 600,000 will die from the disease. But what if there was a way to track how cancer will grow, spread, and mutate? That information might provide patients a more personalized and precise treatment.
Relationshipsthefreshtoast.com

Teens Who Lack This Are More Likely To Binge Drink And Smoke Weed

Teens and substance abuse are a big cause of concern for many. A new study says poor sleep could be a predictor for behaviors like binge drinking and cannabis use. Teens who don’t get a full night of sleep might have higher odds of binge drinking and smoking cannabis, at least according to data from a new report.
Trouble RelationshipNPR

Millions Of Teens Experience Abusive Relationships. Here's How Adults Can Help

No parent imagines that teen dating violence could affect their child. Yet according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 26% of women say they experienced intimate partner violence before they were 18. Shailaja Dixit, who works at Safe Alternatives to Violent Environments (SAVE), a nonprofit that helps survivors of intimate partner violence, says adults need to acknowledge that teen dating violence is real.
CollegesSFGate

5 expert tips to help college students get better sleep

(BPT) - In the last year there’s been plenty to lose sleep about, but with the stress of the pandemic slowly subsiding, now is a great time to revisit the importance of self-care. Getting a good night’s sleep is one of the most popular topics in that arena right now, and for good reason: Whether you’re focused on work, exercise or education, prioritizing sleep will help you perform at your best.