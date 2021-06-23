Best Life: How to help teens get more sleep

By Johnathan Prichard, Founder and CEO of MattressInsider.com, which specializes in custom mattresses made in any size or shape. Sleep deprivation shouldn’t be something people brag about like it’s a badge of honor for others to admire, yet that is exactly the culture entrepreneurs live in today. While scientists report that adults need seven or more hours of sleep each night for optimum physical and mental health, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports that more than one out of three American adults (35.2%) get less than that on a regular basis.