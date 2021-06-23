Best Life: How to help teens get more sleep
ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – From early morning homeroom to late-night sports and social activities, high schoolers have hectic schedules. If your teen is sacrificing sleep, they may also be sacrificing their health. Experts say REM sleep deprivation directly relates to emotional regulation, learning, memory, social relationships and self-esteem. This can not only impact school performance but also take a large toll on physical health.www.wmcactionnews5.com