Pets

Bobby & Fiancé Caitlin Planning To Have Dogs Walk Down The Aisle At Wedding

Posted by 
The Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bobby Bones and his fiancé Caitlin's wedding is around the corner and they're making some final plans to the big day. During The Bobby Bones Show today (June 23), Bones talked about the upcoming nuptials after a news story got brought up about a bride wanting to walk down the aisle with a peacock. People were urging her not to do that, as animals can make many surprises during an event like that and peacocks have been known to attack. That's when Bones mentioned that he and Caitlin hope to have their dogs at the wedding.

bobbybones.iheart.com
The Bobby Bones Show

The Bobby Bones Show

ABOUT

The Bobby Bones Show with Bobby, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie and the whole crew!

 https://bobbybones.iheart.com
