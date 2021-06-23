Cancel
Atlanta, GA

MARTA to host COVID-19 vaccination pop-up clinics

Sophie-Ann McCulloch
Mat Napo/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA — The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) partners with CVS and the Urban League of Greater Atlanta to hold COVID-19 vaccination pop-up clinics. The COVID-19 vaccination will take place on Monday, June 28, and Tuesday, June 29 at the Five Points Station soccer pitch, and on Wednesday, June 30 at the West End Station parking lot. It will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

The vaccination is addressed to MARTA's operators and staff as well as aims to ensure the workforce is vaccinated. People can get the vaccine without an appointment or registration and this will be first shot only.

CVS clinicians will administer a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the first dose from Pfizer vaccines onsite, as well as give a chance to schedule for the second Pfizer dose at a convenient CVS location.

Furthermore, MARTA is hosting similar pop-up vaccination clinics for its employees over a three-day period. It is located at the headquarters building and Laredo Bus Facility to make sure operators and staff have convenient access to the vaccine.

Individual who participate in the free CVS vaccine clinics that take place on MARTA property will be eligible to enter the CVS One Step Closer sweepstakes.

Meanwhile, MARTA still enforce people to wear masks as the Federal mandate still requires face masks to be worn every time while taking transit. This mandate includes when inside stations, buses, trains, and streetcars. Anyone who refuses to wear a mask is subject to a 12-hour suspension from the system.

For more detailed information about COVID-19 vaccination, visit https://www.itsmarta.com/Default.aspx.

Reporter. Writer. Mom.

Kennesaw, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Town Center at Cobb mall to host Emergent Testing COVID-19 vaccine drive

Town Center at Cobb mall, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw, is partnering with Emergent Testing for a community-wide vaccine drive on July 10 from 1 to 7 p.m. Emergent Testing is a program offering COVID-19 testing, vaccines and healthcare services to individuals with COVID-19 related illnesses. Single-dose Johnson & Johnson and two-dose Moderna vaccines will be available to all guests 18 years or older. Two-dose Pfizer vaccines are available to those 12 years and above. All vaccines are free.
Cooperstown, NYWKTV

Bassett Healthcare offering COVID-19 vaccines at outpatient locations

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – Bassett Healthcare Network now has COVID-19 vaccines available at its outpatient primary care and pediatric clinics, including all of its regional and school-based health centers. “This greatly broadens our connections to patients and families who may be eager to obtain the vaccines in the comfort of their...
Fulton County, GAPosted by
Sophie-Ann McCulloch

Fulton County: Get your vaccines now!

FULTON COUNTY, GA — If you have not got your shots yet, Fulton County has opened several vaccination sites and mobile vaccination units as well, so we can come to you. COVID-19 vaccines can protect you and your family. U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the use of the vaccines. They are safe and offered at no charge to you. Everyone aged 12 and older is eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine ID is not mandatory and parking is free.
Fort Worth, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Pop-Up COVID-19 Vaccine Sites Held at Fort Worth Schools

While school is out for the summer, some in Fort Worth are staying busy as they host pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics. The sites are through a partnership between Fort Worth ISD, the University of North Texas Health Science Center (HSC) in Fort Worth, and Tarrant County. The vaccines are open to students, staff, the family members, as well as the rest of the community.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Sophie-Ann McCulloch

ATL wins 2021 AMAC Airport of the Year Award

ATLANTA, GA — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, or ATL, earned the 2021 Airport Minority Advisory Council or AMAC Airport of the Year Award. ATL was given the award during the virtual 36th Annual AMAC Airport Business Diversity Conference with a theme of “Honoring the Legacy, Perfecting the Present & Building for the Future” that took place on June 14 - 16.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Sophie-Ann McCulloch

Atlanta's Black-owned cleaning company announces official launch

ATLANTA — Seabreeze Cleaning, a Black-owned commercial cleaning company based in the city, has declared its official establishment as an enterprise. With the ability to give services to athletic facilities, apartment and condominium communities, construction sites, government facilities, healthcare organizations, office buildings, and schools, Seabreeze Cleaning is exceptional due to its touchless cleaning method.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Sophie-Ann McCulloch

Atlanta PD reminds people not to drink and drive during Independence Day celebrations

ATLANTA, GA — The Atlanta Police Department warned everyone to not combine drinking and driving during the Fourth of July celebrations. The Atlanta PD and the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) have issued this warning before the long Fourth of July holiday weekend to ensure people make the safe and smart choice to not drink and drive while celebrating the Independence Day.
Georgia StatePosted by
Sophie-Ann McCulloch

The state of Georgia shuts down a fraudulent financial group

ATLANTA, GA — Burlington Financial Group, LLC, Katherine Burnham, Sang Yi and Richard Burnham have entered into a consent judgment with the State of Georgia and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to resolve allegations that they violated the Telemarketing Sales Rule, the Fair Business Practices Act and the Debt Adjustment Act in the state of Georgia.