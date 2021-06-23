MARTA to host COVID-19 vaccination pop-up clinics

Mat Napo/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA — The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) partners with CVS and the Urban League of Greater Atlanta to hold COVID-19 vaccination pop-up clinics. The COVID-19 vaccination will take place on Monday, June 28, and Tuesday, June 29 at the Five Points Station soccer pitch, and on Wednesday, June 30 at the West End Station parking lot. It will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

The vaccination is addressed to MARTA's operators and staff as well as aims to ensure the workforce is vaccinated. People can get the vaccine without an appointment or registration and this will be first shot only.

CVS clinicians will administer a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the first dose from Pfizer vaccines onsite, as well as give a chance to schedule for the second Pfizer dose at a convenient CVS location.

Furthermore, MARTA is hosting similar pop-up vaccination clinics for its employees over a three-day period. It is located at the headquarters building and Laredo Bus Facility to make sure operators and staff have convenient access to the vaccine.

Individual who participate in the free CVS vaccine clinics that take place on MARTA property will be eligible to enter the CVS One Step Closer sweepstakes.

Meanwhile, MARTA still enforce people to wear masks as the Federal mandate still requires face masks to be worn every time while taking transit. This mandate includes when inside stations, buses, trains, and streetcars. Anyone who refuses to wear a mask is subject to a 12-hour suspension from the system.

For more detailed information about COVID-19 vaccination, visit https://www.itsmarta.com/Default.aspx.

