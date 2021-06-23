UK economic recovery continues but inflationary pressures build - PMI
The UK’s economic recovery continued in June, research published on Wednesday showed, prompting a record hike in employment, but inflationary pressures gathered pace. The IHS Markit flash UK composite output index was 61.7 in June. That was down on May’s final reading of 62.9, and was marginally below consensus for 61.5. But it remains among the fastest rates of expansion seen since the series began in January 1998.www.sharecast.com