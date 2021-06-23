Babcock to push forward on Ukrainian naval enhancement project

German project developer Svevind Energy and Kazakh Invest, a state-owned company promoting foreign investment in Kazakhstan, have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop a giant green hydrogen production plant in Kazakhstan. “Svevind plans to install wind and solar farms with a total capacity of 45 GW in mainly steppe areas in western and central Kazakhstan,” the two companies said in a joint statement. “The green electricity will feed 30 GW of electrolyzers to produce about three million tons of green hydrogen every year.” The green hydrogen can either be exported directly to the ever-growing Eurasian markets or used locally to produce high-value green products, like ammonia, steel or aluminum. The engineering, procurement and financing phases are expected to take at least three years. The construction and commissioning phases are predicted to take five years. “The green hydrogen facilities will lift Kazakhstan among the global leaders of renewable energy and hydrogen at very competitive, ultra-low production costs. We trust that, for green hydrogen, Kazakhstan is the place to be,” commented Svevind’s majority owner and CEO Wolfgang Kropp.