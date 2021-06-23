Cancel
Business

Babcock to push forward on Ukrainian naval enhancement project

By Iain Gilbert
ShareCast
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBabcock said on Wednesday that building on an agreement signed in October 2020, the two nations will now push forward a major programme of Ukrainian naval projects, with the FTSE 250-listed firm as their designated prime industrial partner. "Reflecting Babcock's extensive naval experience and capabilities, the group has been chosen...

Economyconstructforstl.org

Five Ways Diversity Enhances Engineering Projects

When it comes to promoting greater equity, inclusion and fairness in the workplace, we know that diversity of all kinds is essential. But the numbers for the U.K. show we have some work ahead. According to the Royal Academy of Engineering, the U.K., at 8%, has the lowest percentage of female professional engineers of any European country.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: 45 GW project in Kazakhstan, new push from Norway

German project developer Svevind Energy and Kazakh Invest, a state-owned company promoting foreign investment in Kazakhstan, have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop a giant green hydrogen production plant in Kazakhstan. “Svevind plans to install wind and solar farms with a total capacity of 45 GW in mainly steppe areas in western and central Kazakhstan,” the two companies said in a joint statement. “The green electricity will feed 30 GW of electrolyzers to produce about three million tons of green hydrogen every year.” The green hydrogen can either be exported directly to the ever-growing Eurasian markets or used locally to produce high-value green products, like ammonia, steel or aluminum. The engineering, procurement and financing phases are expected to take at least three years. The construction and commissioning phases are predicted to take five years. “The green hydrogen facilities will lift Kazakhstan among the global leaders of renewable energy and hydrogen at very competitive, ultra-low production costs. We trust that, for green hydrogen, Kazakhstan is the place to be,” commented Svevind’s majority owner and CEO Wolfgang Kropp.
Industryoffshore-technology.com

Subsea 7 alliance contracted for OKEA’s Hasselmus project in Norway

OKEA has awarded Subsea Integration Alliance, a partnership between Subsea 7 and OneSubsea, a contract to provide subsea equipment for the Hasselmus project in the Norwegian Sea. The contract is estimated to cost between $50m and $150m. It will see the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of the subsea...
Medical & BiotechShareCast

Immunodiagnostic Systems Hldgs

Immunodiagnostic Systems Hldgs (UK): Constituent Deletion. Subject to court sanctioning the scheme of arrangement in relation to the cash offer for Immunodiagnostic Systems Hldgs (UK, constituent) by Perkinelmer (UK) Holding (non-constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:. For further information please contact FTSE Russell Client Services...
Marketsbostonnews.net

Education Cyber Security Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Boeing, Booz Allen Hamilton, Lockheed Martin

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Education Cyber Security Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Education Cyber Security market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Businessinternationalinvestment.net

Standard Life Aberdeen officially becomes abrdn as it moves to 'single global brand

Standard Life Aberdeen has been renamed abrdn plc and has changed its ticker from SLA to ABDN with effect from 8.00am Monday (5 July). The company announced its rebrand in April as part of efforts "reshaping" the business and its growth strategy, by adopting a simplified structure focused on "three core growth vectors", including investments, adviser and personal.
BusinessShareCast

One Media iP subsidiary gets advance assurance from EIS scheme

Digital music rights investor One Media iP announced on Monday that its subsidiary TCAT has received advance assurance over the Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) from HM Revenues & Customs (HMRC). 1,265.34. 16:30 05/07/21. n/a. n/a. 8,864.59. 16:21 05/07/21. -0.35%. -31.25. The AIM-traded firm said its Technical Copyright Analysis Tool, or...
BusinessShareCast

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

“Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa”. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the “Company”) announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc. Ordinary Shares:Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC. Date...
BusinessShareCast

Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust

Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust (UK): Constituent Deletion. Further to the FTSE Russell notice published on 01 July 2021 in relation to the Voluntary Liquidation for Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust (UK, constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:. For further information please contact FTSE Russell Client Services...
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

China prepares to move into Afghanistan as American troops skulk out of Bagram which would see its 'Belt and Road' program extend to the country in $62 billion deal

As American troops left their main military base in Afghanistan on Friday, marking a symbolic end to the longest war in U.S. history, China is now preparing to enter to war-torn country to essentially fill the vacuum left by U.S. and NATO troops. Authorities in Kabul are considering extending a...
RetailShareCast

Morrisons shares surge as Apollo mulls bid to challenge Fortress

Shares in UK supermarket chain Morrisons surged 11% on Monday on the prospect of a bidding war as US buyout firm Apollo Global Management said it was considering entering the race after rival Fortress tabled a £6.3bn recommended bid on the weekend. 23,022.40. 16:21 05/07/21. n/a. n/a. 4,110.72. 16:21 05/07/21.
Energy IndustryBusiness Insider

Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (AIM:ECO)(TSX‐V:EOG), the oil and gas exploration company with licences in the proven oil province of Guyana and the highly prospective basins of Namibia, has received a detailed update from JHI Associates Inc. ('JHI'). The Jabillo-1 well in the Canje Block, offshore Guyana, reached its planned target depth and was evaluated but did not show evidence of commercial hydrocarbons. Jabillo-1 will now be plugged and abandoned. This well was drilled at no cost to JHI or Eco and was completed on a full carry basis.
Energy Industrygcaptain.com

Wärtsilä to develop regasification system for new offshore LNG terminal in India

Press Release – The technology group Wärtsilä will develop the regasification system for a new offshore LNG terminal to be built in the Bay of Bengal. The project is headed by Crown LNG, a Norwegian group specialising in developing LNG infrastructure for harsh weather conditions, with Oslo-based engineering company Aker Solutions as the main contractor. Wärtsilä Gas Solutions will conduct the front-end engineering and design (FEED) of the regasification system. The early phase of the FEED contract was booked in May 2021. Final Investment Decision for the project expected in 2022 with further equipment delivery of the regasification systems.
WorldShareCast

London open: Stocks muted after China services PMI; Morrisons surges

London stocks were little changed in early trade on Monday as investors weighed up the latest deal news against disappointing Chinese services data. At 0835 BST, the FTSE 100 was down 0.1% at 7,117.11, with the session likely to be quieter than usual as US markets will be closed for the Independence Day holiday.
RetailShareCast

London pre-open: Stocks seen up as Morrisons accepts £6.3bn bid

London stocks were set to rise at the open on Monday, boosted by M&A news, although the session could be quieter than usual with Wall Street closed for the Independence Day holiday. The FTSE 100 was called to open 12 points higher at 7,135. Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at...
ElectionsShareCast

Issue of Equity & Total Voting Rights

On 5 July 2021, Impax Environmental Markets plc (the "Company") issued from its block listing authority 250,000 shares at a price of 483.50 pence per share. As a result of this issuance, the total number of Ordinary shares in issue will be 286,175,533 and the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 286,175,533. There are no shares held in Treasury.
Financial ReportsShareCast

FTSE 250 movers: Morrisons surges on bid news; Spire falls

London’s FTSE 250 was up 1% at 22,978.61 in afternoon trade on Monday. GCP Student Living surged to the top of the index after saying late on Friday that it had received a series of non-binding proposals from a consortium of Scape Living and iQSA Holdco, and is currently in discussions with them.