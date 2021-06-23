Maestrano awarded paid pilot project with Union Pacific Railroad

We think that Trinity Industries (NYSE: TRN) currently is a better pick compared to Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP). TRN stock trades at just 1.6x trailing revenues, compared to 7.6x for UNP. This gap in Trinity’s valuation makes sense to a certain extent given the superior margins for Union Pacific. However, we believe that the gap in valuation of both the companies will narrow eventually, boding well for TRN stock. Both the companies have seen lower sales due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But now that nearly half of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, the demand is expected to rise over the coming quarters, auguring well for both the companies. However, there is more to the comparison. Let’s step back to look at the fuller picture of the relative valuation of the two companies by looking at historical revenue growth as well as operating income and operating margin growth. Our dashboard Union Pacific vs. Trinity Industries: UNP stock looks overvalued compared to TRN stock has more details on this. Parts of the analysis are summarized below.