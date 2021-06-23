Cancel
Relief for bitcoin in Wednesday's rally after falling below $30,000

By Noemí Jansana
Cover picture for the articleThe rebound is also noticeable in ethereum, dogecoin, cardano and the rest of 'altcoins'. Bitcoin rebounds with joy this Wednesday, after on Tuesday, June 22, the creation of Satoshi Nakamoto experienced strong downward pressure that led the cryptocurrency to pierce the level of $30,000, for many considered a market floor. With the comeback, the popular crypto is up almost 6% and on its way to $ 35,000, far from the six-month low of $28,900 hit yesterday. However, volatility does not disappear in the crypto asset and experts warn that "the downward trends are still in control."

