China’s ongoing crusade against bitcoin: ‘Negative in the short term’, but positive in the future?
Members of the crypto community compare the Chinese ban on bitcoin with the ban on Google. The cryptocurrency market is stuck in a conflict between the seller panic caused by the latest news from China, where the country's government tightens restrictions on cryptocurrency businesses, from mining to buying and selling, and greater support of Wall Street investors. Digital currencies have suffered a new blow in the heat of the steps taken by the People's Bank of China to continue encouraging the exile of companies related to the crypto sector, but prominent members of the market remain upbeat and assure that it will be positive in the future.www.sharecast.com